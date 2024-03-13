Opening March 13th, Revo SoHo Gives Customers a Chance to Experience the Brand's Full Range of Cool and Iconic Sunglass Styles Firsthand

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the premium, high-quality, performance sunglass company, announced today the opening of its first U.S. brick-and-mortar retail store in Manhattan's fashionable SoHo neighborhood. The retail showroom is located at 436 West Broadway, one of the district's most popular shopping areas.

Revo Opens Sunglass Store in the Heart of Manhattan’s SoHo District

The recently completed store will introduce an exclusive and engaging shopping experience to both loyal Revo enthusiasts and those discovering the iconic brand for the first time. Once inside, visitors will be greeted by a series of attractive displays showcasing the complete spectrum of Revo's offerings, all of which feature the brand's signature NASA-based lens technology. Customers can discover and try on Revo's full array of lifestyle and performance styles for both men and women, including those produced through exciting collaborations with Hall of Fame golfer Annika Sorenstam and Alpine skiing icon Bode Miller. Custom prescription sunglasses, limited edition styles, and collector's items will also be offered in the store.

"We are thrilled to bring Revo, an independently-owned premium American sunglass brand, to one of the best shopping areas in the world, SoHo," said Cliff Robinson, Revo CEO. "For the first time, the entire Revo collection will be under one roof in a key shopping destination where we look forward to interacting with Revo fans old and new alike. As a native New Yorker, this location is especially exciting, and we can't wait to make our mark in this influential neighborhood."

To learn more about Revo and its new store location, please visit: https://revo.com/.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. More than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world with both contemporary and heritage designs.

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe

845-548-1211

https://www.revo.com

SOURCE Revo