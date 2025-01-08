Revo Strengthens Global Presence with New Leadership Appointments in Several Key Markets, Advancing Global Expansion Ahead of Its 40th Anniversary

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Revo, the leader in high-performance sunglasses and goggles, prepares to celebrate its 40th anniversary, the brand is excited to announce a strategic shift in its global distribution model. In a move to establish closer connections with its customers and build a stronger global footprint, Revo is transitioning to direct distribution in several key markets, supported by an exceptional new leadership team.

The appointments include:

Filippo Valentini – Managing Director of the Dido Agency for Italy .

– Managing Director of the Dido Agency for . Eric Gonguet as the Managing Director for France , Switzerland , and Belgium .

as the Managing Director for , , and . Gareth Evans as the Managing Director for the UK and Ireland .

as the Managing Director for the UK and . Devi Huurneman as the exclusive agent for the Benelux region ( Belgium , Netherlands , Luxembourg ).

as the exclusive agent for the Benelux region ( , , ). Benedicte Bore and Thor Lien – Principals of Sporty Outdoor for the Scandinavian market, including Norway , Sweden , Denmark and Finland .

Each brings a wealth of expertise and experience with leading brands in their respective regions. These markets were chosen for their integral role in Revo's global growth strategy, and the company is proud to attract top industry talent to lead this initiative.

"As stewards of Revo on the brink of its 40th anniversary, our mission is to write the next chapter of the brand's legacy while building on its remarkable heritage," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "We are thrilled to welcome such a talented group to our ever-growing team. Their extensive experience and proven expertise in these key markets reflect the potential of the Revo brand and our commitment to continued growth."

These appointments mark a significant step in Revo's long-term strategy to reinforce its presence across all distribution channels, including sport, optical, and outdoor as the only global independent brand in the market. This initiative aligns with Revo's dedication to expanding its reach and delivering premium eyewear to customers worldwide.

