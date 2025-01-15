NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the performance eyewear company known for its high-quality sunglasses, is proud to announce a new direct sales structure for the optical channel through a unique partnership with Launchpad Vision, a commercialization services company dedicated to accelerating innovation in the eyecare industry. This collaboration will enable Revo to work directly with the Eye Care Professional (ECP) community and underscores Revo's commitment to enhancing access to leading-edge technology for eye care professionals as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary.

Revo Sunglasses Partners with Launchpad Vision for Direct Distribution in the Optical Channel

Launchpad Vision, with a seasoned 12-person sales team boasting over 100 years of combined experience, brings personalized support and a deep understanding of optical industry dynamics to its partnerships. By leveraging Launchpad's expertise, Revo aims to create stronger connections with optometrists and their patients, further establishing its role as a trusted leader in polarized lens technology and increasing its penetration of the optical channel.

"As we celebrate our 40th anniversary, Revo is thrilled to partner with Launchpad Vision and embark on an exciting new chapter," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo. "With this collaboration, and our new ventures globally, Revo will now have direct ECP distribution in every major market around the world. Revo's rich heritage of innovation and Launchpad's unparalleled expertise in the industry ensures that more ECPs and their patients have easy access to Revo's groundbreaking NASA-based lens technology. Combined with our golf and specialty distribution and our retail stores in NYC and Barcelona, Revo is now well-positioned to continue as an industry leader and bring our lens experience to our partners and our fans around the world."

ClearVision Optical has proudly served as the exclusive ECP channel distributor for Revo for the past eight years and during this time, has played a pivotal role in expanding Revo's presence within this sector. "We are deeply grateful to ClearVision Optical for their dedication and contributions to Revo over the years," said Cliff Robinson, CEO of Revo.

Peter Friedfeld, Executive Vice President of ClearVision, added, "We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with Revo and as we transition the distribution, we want to ensure our customers experience a smooth and supportive handover."

"We believe that the future of eyecare is driven by innovation," said Eric Poole, co-founder of Launchpad Vision. "Our goal is to work closely with optometrists to provide solutions that enhance the quality of care they deliver while improving financial performance. Collaborating with Revo allows us to bring one of the most respected eyewear brands in the world to the forefront of the eyecare industry."

"Every practice has its unique challenges," added Mark Kremer, co-founder of Launchpad Vision. "We're not about one-size-fits-all solutions—we're here to provide tailored strategies and technologies that drive success. Revo's unparalleled lens technology is a natural fit for our mission to enhance patient care and help practices thrive."

This partnership aligns with Revo's long-term strategy to expand its global footprint, elevate the customer experience, and offer innovative eyewear solutions that combine performance, style, and sustainability.

To learn more about Revo's sunglasses and goggles visit: http://www.revo.com

About Launchpad Vision

Launchpad Vision is a commercialization services company dedicated to accelerating innovation in the eyecare industry. Through strategic partnerships with some of the most groundbreaking technology providers, including RevitalVision, BluTech, Heru, and Revo Sunglasses, Launchpad Vision delivers solutions that improve patient care and increase the profitability of optometric practices.

About ClearVision Optical

Founded in 1949, ClearVision Optical is a 75-year-old, award-winning leader in the optical industry, designing and distributing eyewear and sunwear for many of today's top brands. A privately held, family-run company, ClearVision is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York. ClearVision's collections are distributed throughout the world. Licensed and proprietary brands include ILLA, Uncommon, Adira, Demi + Dash, BCGBGMAXAZRIA, Steve Madden, IZOD, Dilli Dalli, CVO Eyewear, Aspire, ADVANTAGE, and more. Visit cvoptical.com for more information.

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. Now, 40 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world.

For more information, visit www.revo.com.

