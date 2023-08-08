Revo Unveils Special Limited-Edition Sunglass Line To Celebrate Its 38 Years of American Sunglass Heritage

500 Pairs of Each Air Limited and Descend Z Limited Style Will Be Available

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revo, the premium, high-quality performance, sunglass company, celebrates its 38th birthday with the launch of five new Limited-Edition sunglasses. The new sunglasses consist of three titanium aviators, with pure silver and 24K plating, and two fan-favorite, lightweight, 100% titanium frames, reflecting the innovation and style of Revo's legacy.

The Air Limited and Descend Z Limited collections both launch today in celebration of the brand's 38th birthday. Air Limited will be available in three colors and Descend Z in two colors. Only 500 pairs will be manufactured of each style – making every one of these sunglasses a true collector's item for the eyewear aficionado.

To celebrate 38 years of Revo performance, the highly coveted Air series introduces three new Air LTD frames – combining exquisite design with unparalleled craftsmanship.

Gold: an elegant aviator-style frame, meticulously crafted with 24k gold plated titanium and a Champagne lens.

an elegant aviator-style frame, meticulously crafted with gold plated titanium and a Champagne lens. Silver: handcrafted titanium, with a pure silver-plating frame and Blue Water lens.

handcrafted titanium, with a pure silver-plating frame and Blue Water lens. Photo: a combination of satin silver with a newly launched Graphite Photochromic lens.

Similarly, Revo's bestselling Descend Z series has been reimagined in lightweight titanium featuring technologically-advanced, polarized photochromic lenses that shift from light to dark in varying light conditions.

Descend Z comes in a choice of two lens colors:

Graphite photochromic lenses; polarized gray-based, silver flash mirror coated lens boosted with a light adaptive (photochromic) feature.

polarized gray-based, silver flash mirror coated lens boosted with a light adaptive (photochromic) feature. Evergreen photochromic lenses; the polarized brown-based, light-green mirror-coated lens boosted with a light adaptive (photochromic) feature.

"We're thrilled to unveil this exclusive limited-edition collection as we celebrate 38 years of Revo's unrivaled union of sophistication and function," said CEO Cliff Robinson. "Air Limited and Descend Z Limited showcase Revo's innovation and style, which has been at the forefront of this heritage brand since 1985. Nearly four decades later, we continue to redefine the performance eyewear space."

The new styles come in collector's edition packaging and sport individual serial numbers. The Air Limited styles retails for $399 and the Descend Z Limited styles retails for $369.

Revo's signature NASA-based Light Management System has been protecting consumers from harmful bandwidths of sunlight for decades with a collection of lenses that protect, enhance, and improve the way we see the world. Every Revo lens protects wearers from 100% of UVA, UVB, and UVC light to help prevent vision problems.

To learn more about Revo's new limited-edition Air and Descend Z collections visit: https://www.revo.com/

About Revo

Founded in 1985, Revo quickly became a global performance eyewear brand known as the leader in polarized lens technology. Revo sunglasses were first created by utilizing lens technology developed by NASA as solar protection for satellites. More than 35 years later, Revo continues to build on its rich tradition of technology and innovation by offering the clearest and most advanced high-contrast polarized eyewear in the world with both contemporary and heritage designs. In line with the brand's commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience, Revo opened its first retail store in Barcelona, Spain in May 2023.

