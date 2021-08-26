REVOLT Announces Second Season of What's Good Africa

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leading Black-owned independent content platform REVOLT, announced the second iteration of What's Good Africa, a weekly unscripted lifestyle series exploring all aspects of Hip Hop culture in Africa. Created by What's Good Networks and co-produced by its affiliate production studio Ark House Productions in association with REVOLT, this incredible new season will feature episodes exploring Ghana's bustling music, fashion, food and art scenes.

Hosted by broadcast personality and actor Alex Kwesi Crassie, who will also serve as Executive Producer, and singer and songwriter Enam, the highly-anticipated second season of What's Good Africa will premiere on REVOLT on Wednesday, September 8th. Featuring exclusive appearances from rappers Kweku Smoke and Obibini, Afrobeats artists Stonebwoy, Efya, KiDi and Akiyana, men's luxury fashion designer Senyo Foli, renowned sculptural artist Nanoff, and more, this new season will showcase Ghana's leading musicians, artists, influencers, and local changemakers to further carry out REVOLT's dedication to showcasing the global influence of Hip Hop culture.

"With Black culture driving global culture, REVOLT is committed to expanding globally both in terms of footprint and storytelling," said Detavio Samuels, CEO of REVOLT. "We are committed to telling stories from across the Black diaspora, and are excited to welcome back What's Good Africa through our content partnership with What's Good Networks.'

The second season of What's Good Africa was co-produced by partner media powerhouses What's Good Networks, a content studio collaborating with Africa's leading content creators, and Ark House Productions, an Accra/Johannesburg-based media company with expertise in creating compelling content and event management. The series' continuation will bring together the industry's leading creatives who will highlight African culture through the lens of local trend setters.

"No matter where you go in the world, Hip Hop and music culture constantly bring people together," said Alex Kwesi Crassie, Founder and CEO of Ark House Productions. "I'm super excited to partner with What's Good Networks and join What's Good Africa as a host and Executive Producer. This second season is going to be one you don't want to miss."

Episodes will additionally include content surrounding the popular Afrochella festival, local Ghanaian street food markets, nightlife, club scenes and more to further highlight Hip Hop culture in Ghana.

"We are dedicated to sharing compelling stories about the African culture, and partnering with REVOLT again will further carry out that mission," said Tilomai Ponder, CEO and co-founder of What's Good Networks. "The second season of What's Good Africa will enable viewers to explore the Ghanaian lifestyle in a cultural and relatable way."

The second season of What's Good Africa will premiere on REVOLT's linear TV channel on Wednesday, September 8th at 9:30pm ET with new consecutive episodes airing every Wednesday for ten total episodes. A preview of the new season can be found at the link here.

The expanded content partnership between REVOLT and What's Good Networks will also yield new digital content, set to launch in October on REVOLT's forthcoming app.

ABOUT REVOLT TV

REVOLT is the leading Black-owned and operated multimedia platform servicing content 24/7 across digital, linear and live media channels. The platform produces rich content and original material with the biggest names in Hip Hop, along with reports of breaking news, current events, trends and announcements within the Black cultural movement and Hip Hop world. REVOLT takes pride in its diversity, both in its mindset and its company makeup, further instilling its dedication to culture within its staff and audiences. Founded by Sean "Diddy" Combs in 2013, REVOLT attracts over 50 Million millennials and Gen Z audiences through their disruptive, authentic material across all platforms. In 2021, REVOLT will launch a brand new digital mobile app where users can view extended releases, live updates from relevant news, exclusive specials and much more. For more information on REVOLT's digital content, please visit https://www.revolt.tv/ and visit https://revolt.tv/listings for local broadcast listings.

ABOUT WHAT'S GOOD NETWORKS

What's Good Networks is a mixed media production company creating culturally diverse content for worldwide audiences. What's Good Networks collaborates with dynamic storytellers, event organizers and unique talent to realize their vision, from concept to development and final production. Founding partner studio, 'What's Good Media' is located in Nairobi, Kenya with affiliate studio partners in South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria and more international locations in the works. www.wgnetworks.tv

ABOUT ARK HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Ark House Productions is an Accra/Johannesburg based production company with expertise in creating, developing and producing content as well as event management. Ark House Productions

