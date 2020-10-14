REVOLT Relaunches Sean "Diddy" Combs' VOTE or DIE! Initiative Leading Up To Election Day, With Town Hall Meetings, Programming And Merchandise

To jumpstart the campaign, REVOLT hosted a State of Emergency: Election Day and Black America town hall, presented by Cash App and moderated by American television host, Eboni K. Williams, to alert citizens about the current happenings in Black America as we prepare to engage in the general election. Guests included Kerry Washington, Cordae, Tamika Mallory, Vic Mensa, Dr. Cornell West, Jeff Johnson, Kimberly Jones, Mysonne, Tezlyn Figaro and more. In addition to the town hall, REVOLT Black News (RBN) provided a recap of the Presidential and Vice Presidential debate and has conducted interviews with politicians, political commentators and notable voices in the Black community.

"Our research shows that the youth are desperate for a definitive shift in how America works, so it's critical that we inform and politically activate this generation to take action and define the future," says Detavio Samuels, Chief Operating Officer, REVOLT TV.

To reintroduce VOTE or DIE!, REVOLT will launch a campaign profiling artists, athletes and cultural leaders wearing the symbolic VOTE or DIE! t-shirt. During the month of October and November, REVOLT will host weeks of VOTE or DIE! content on its platform.

Programming for the takeover includes:

September 24, 2020

State of Emergency: Election Day and Black America townhall





October 11, 2020 – November 3, 2020

Black Voices on Mute: a short-form content series created in collaboration between REVOLT and Xfinity, airing on the channel and Xfinity platforms for the weeks leading up to the November election. The series will document the ways the American system has tried to suppress the Black vote.



T-Pain narrated the first episode





October 12, 2020

VOTE or DIE! swing state takeover/ guerilla marketing campaign

marketing campaign

The VOTE or DIE! campaign will be active in 10 cities in each of the key swing states ( Colorado , Florida , Iowa , Michigan , Minnesota , Nevada , New Hampshire , North Carolina , Ohio , Pennsylvania , Virginia and Wisconsin ), in addition to New York and Los Angeles , in order to encourage and remind the youth to vote or die.





Views From the Youth: a quarterly study that will provide insight on the youth (Gen Z) perspective.



The upcoming survey will produce an in-depth study that breaks down why today's youth are not voting.



VOTE or DIE! merchandise celebrity and influencer gifting





October 15, 2020

A special election episode of REVOLT Black News that covers the Our Black Party town hall.





October 23 rd – 25 th

REVOLT Summit x AT&T



This year's summit will include a workshop that equips the audience with the tools needed to vote in this year's election. In addition, REVOLT will bring back last year's election-themed panel, which went viral after an exchange between rapper Killer Mike and political pundit, Candace Owens .





. November 1, 2020

ONE Musicfest



A virtual political pep rally and music festival to enact its longtime mission of Unity Through Music. Scheduled to take place on November 1 st via YouTube, and the One Musicfest, REVOLT TV and the Roots' YouTube platforms, the "pre-party to the polls" is a three-hour digital celebration of the festival's rich history and culture, and our civic responsibility to Get Out The Vote. ONE Musicfest will feature performances by some of the hottest names in R&B and hip-hop, as well as some of the best performances of the fest's past decade from artists including Wu-Tang Clan , T.I., The Roots, Ari Lennox , Jill Scott , H.E.R., DMX, KP the Great featuring Pharrell, Usher and more.

To learn more about REVOLT's VOTE or DIE! campaign, visit here.

