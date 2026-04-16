Revolune and MindPeak to Showcase Integrated Multiplex Immunofluorescence Workflow at AACR 2026

Partnership highlights streamlined spatial biology workflows combining advanced multiplex IF reagents and AI-powered image analysis

OBERKOCHEN, Germany, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolune GmbH, a life science company focused on simplifying spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence (mIF) reagents, today announced it will exhibit at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026 together with MindPeak, a leader in AI-powered pathology analysis.

At AACR 2026, the companies will present a joint approach designed to simplify complex spatial biology workflows by combining Revolune's multiplex IF reagents with MindPeak's advanced image analysis solutions. Together, the technologies enable researchers to generate high-qua lity multiplex tissue data and rapidly extract meaningful biological insights.

Multiplex immunofluorescence has become an increasingly important tool for understanding tumor biology, immune interactions, and biomarker spatial context. However, many multiplex workflows remain technically complex and difficult to scale. Revolune and MindPeak aim to address this challenge by offering a more integrated and accessible workflow—from staining to analysis.

"Spatial biology requires both robust experimental workflows and reliable data interpretation," said Florian Leiss, CEO of Revolune. "By combining Revolune's multiplex IF chemistry with MindPeak's powerful AI-based analysis capabilities, we can help researchers simplify the path from tissue sample to actionable spatial insight."

MindPeak's AI-driven pathology software enables automated analysis of multiplex imaging data, supporting quantitative biomarker assessment and spatial interpretation across complex tissue samples.

"We are excited to collaborate with Revolune to support researchers working with multiplex tissue data," said Felix Faber, CEO of MindPeak. "Together we aim to reduce the barriers that often slow adoption of spatial biology workflows."

Visitors to AACR 2026 will be able to learn more about the combined workflow and discuss how integrated staining and analysis solutions can support translational cancer research and biomarker discovery. Attendees are invited to visit the Revolune and MindPeak at booth 1660 to learn more about simplifying spatial biology workflows through integrated multiplex staining and AI-driven analysis.

About Revolune

Revolune is a life science company dedicated to advancing spatial biology through streamlined multiplex immunofluorescence solutions at the ease of IHC. By developing reagent technologies designed for clarity, speed, and confidence, Revolune enables researchers to reveal critical biological insights within complex tissue systems. The company focuses on delivering reliable multiplex workflows that empower translational and biopharma research. For more information visit www.revolune.de

About Mindpeak

Mindpeak is a leading company in AI-powered digital pathology, bridging the gap from biomarker development to clinical diagnostics. Founded in 2018, Mindpeak's AI technology enables laboratories to extract actionable insights from H&E, IHC and mIF tissue images, ranging from subcellular biomarker quantification to predictive patient stratification. The solutions support both routine diagnostics and the translation of novel biomarkers into real-world clinical applications. For more information, visit www.mindpeak.ai or follow Mindpeak on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Revolune