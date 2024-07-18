Revolution Appoints Scott Coleman as Chief Executive Officer

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Sustainable Solutions, LLC ("Revolution"), a leading innovator in sustainable materials and recycling solutions and a portfolio company of private equity firm Arsenal Capital Partners ("Arsenal"), today announced that it has appointed Scott Coleman as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Scott Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Revolution

Coleman joined Revolution in 2013 and has most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Growth and Strategy, as well as previously serving as Division President and Vice President of Business Development. He succeeds Sean Whiteley, who has served as the CEO of Revolution for the past 12 years. Whiteley is leaving the company to serve his church leading a three-year mission in Taiwan and will remain active as a member of the board.

George Abd, Chairman of Revolution and Operating Partner of Arsenal stated, "We are so grateful for the incredible leadership and partnership that Sean Whiteley has provided the company and look forward to continued collaboration with him as a board member. We are thrilled to welcome Scott Coleman as CEO as he brings a deep understanding of Revolution's differentiated model and growth prospects, enabling him to hit the ground running."

In his role as CEO, Coleman will oversee all operations and continue to drive Revolution's growth as a leader in sustainable materials and plastic waste solutions. Since joining Revolution 11 years ago, he has contributed significantly to strategic growth initiatives and has led the identification and completion of eleven highly synergistic acquisitions. Coleman builds upon a successful career in operations and development at MDC Holdings Inc. and investment banking at Wells Fargo Securities. He holds a BS and MS in Economics from Iowa State University as well as an MBA from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

Coleman stated, "It has been an honor to be part of the great management team at Revolution to build what we believe to be a unique company in the sustainable materials segment. In the past 10 years, the company has diverted over two billion pounds of waste from landfills and other disposal methods, and has used that waste to create new, high-quality films and sustainable resins for critical applications, including agricultural irrigation where Revolution's products have saved over a trillion gallons of water versus other irrigation methods. Market demand for sustainable flexible film solutions is growing enormously and I am excited to partner with our talented team, of which I have been proud to have helped build, to continue to lead in this innovative space."

About Revolution

Revolution has been setting the standard in sustainable loop, high-performance plastic solutions for over 25 years with its recycling and manufacturing operations throughout the United States. Revolution uses a unique, circular approach that diverts over 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills every year, processing it into high-quality certified recycled resin and putting it back into sustainable products like trash can liners, reusable carryout bags, stretch film and construction films. revolutioncompany.com

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal Capital Partners is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com .

Media Contacts:

Dana Dowdy

214.677.5204

[email protected]

Allison Chaney

214.352.5980

[email protected]

Ellen Pavlovsky

[email protected]

SOURCE Revolution