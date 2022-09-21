Revolution Cannabis Continues as the People's Favorite in Illinois for Third Year in a Row

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Cannabis, a leading Chicago-based, multi-state operator, added to its 14 prior wins, to remain the unrivaled champion of the High Times Illinois Cannabis Cup: People's Choice Edition. Revolution placed in all three flower categories, including a first-place win for Hybrid Flower. Revolution also topped the coveted Concentrate category with a first-place win. This is the third Cannabis Cup Illinois held by High Times, with the judging completed this year by the people of Illinois, rather than a small panel of judges, making Revolution a people's favorite.

Revolution's now has 20 total Cannabis Cup wins, including 11 first-place wins, more than any other cultivator in Illinois, large or small.

Specifically, Revolution products won the following Cannabis Cup Illinois 2022 awards:

Hybrid Flower First Place: Gorilla'd Cheese by Revolution

Sativa Flower Third Place: Miami Punch by Revolution

Indica Flower Third Place: Peach Crescendo by Revolution

Concentrates First Place: Gorilla'd Cheese Live Rosin by Revolution

Vape Pens Third Place: Peach Lemonade Terp Tank by Revolution

Medical Flower Second Place: Buttermilk Biscuits by Revolution

"We are deeply honored to be chosen by the people again this year as the outstanding cultivator in Illinois. Though we are small, we are a team that is passionate about cannabis and are proud to be recognized for our hard work and dedication," said Dusty Shroyer, President and COO of Revolution. "Thank you to the High Times team for giving the people of Illinois a voice to award their favorite products."

High Times, a monthly magazine founded in 1974 to cover cannabis counterculture, held its first Cannabis Cup in Amsterdam in 1988. The company moved the competition to the United States in 2010, where it has been operating the Cannabis Cup in multiple states ever since. For Cannabis Cup Illinois 2022, judging was open to members of the public, with roughly 1,500 judges testing products in each category.

Revolution recently expanded its state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Illinois, with a second 75,000 square foot growing facility. The expanded capacity means more dispensaries in Illinois will have access to Revolution's award-winning strains, concentrates, and edibles.

About Revolution

Based in Illinois, Revolution is a 20-time Cannabis Cup award winning, multi-state cannabis operator that is on a mission to advance wellness, improve lives, and open minds. Focusing on health and wellness solutions, Revolution uses a best-in-class cultivation process, informed by extensive genetic research, to produce superior cannabis. In addition to Illinois, Revolution also operates in Arkansas, Florida, Maryland, and Missouri.

