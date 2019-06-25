Revolution Foods Appoints Alvin H. Crawford as Vice President of Sales

OAKLAND, Calif., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods, a company transforming citywide wellness through kid-inspired, chef-crafted school and community meals, has appointed seasoned strategy executive and innovator in the education space, Alvin H. Crawford, as Vice President of Sales. Crawford previously served as General Manager for Public Consulting Group's Education Practice, Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge Delivery Systems Inc., and Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for SchoolNet, Inc. He brings more than 20 years of experience in strategy, sales and thought leadership to help drive Revolution Foods' next chapter of accelerated growth.

"Alvin offers an incredible wealth of sales, customer success strategy and management experience in the K-12 and citywide space on a national level," said Kristin Groos-Richmond, CEO of Revolution Foods. "As part of our leadership team, Alvin will help accelerate our growth and expansion across channels and geographies, as well as enhance our customer success strategy to enable us to strengthen our partnerships and promote health and wellness for the communities we serve."

With deep expertise in creating solutions, addressing equity and improving outcomes through systematic approaches, Crawford joins as part of a larger strategy to elevate Revolution Foods' engagement with customers and partners to better serve their needs. In his new role, Crawford will work to continue Revolution Foods' aggressive expansion across channels and ensure that the company's delicious and high-quality foods are accessible to a wider network of students and communities nationwide.

"I am thrilled to join a team whose mission is to advocate for, and improve the health and wellbeing of, our families and youth across the nation," said Crawford. "Having worked in the education space for many years, I too believe that every student and family deserves access to healthy foods that they enjoy, and I admire Revolution Foods' commitment to changing the course of school meals as part of its critical mission."

Prior to joining Revolution Foods, Crawford's focus at Public Consulting Group was creating solutions to teaching and learning for children through systemic and effective approaches. His experience with PCG and Knowledge Delivery Systems Inc., where he transformed a small retail professional development company into a multi-million-dollar professional learning company, will play a crucial role in driving Revolution Foods to achieve its long-term vision.

ABOUT REVOLUTION FOODS:

Founded in 2006 by two moms on a mission to build lifelong healthy eaters, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals for every child in America. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company has now designed, produced and delivered over 360 million kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals to sites across 15 states, including childhood education centers, districts, charters, and community and afterschool youth programs. Revolution Foods aims to promote overall family wellness by equipping parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line. Together with best-in-class community partners such as FoodCorps and Share Our Strength, Revolution Foods brings nutrition curriculum, cooking classes, gardening lessons and other education events to students beyond the cafeteria. Revolution Foods is a certified B corporation that aims to drive systems change—from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes, the company is setting the standard for how businesses can build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families.

