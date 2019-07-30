Revolution Foods Appoints Mark Welch as Vice President of Operations

STAFFORD, Texas, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , a company transforming citywide wellness through kid-inspired, chef-crafted school and community meals, has appointed top-performing executive, Mark Welch, as Vice President of Operations for the company's central region, which includes Texas, Louisiana and Tennessee. Having previously served as General Manager of Operations, District Manager and Director of Operations for Aramark, Welch brings more than 20 years of experience in developing and implementing effective procedures and systems, including extensive experience within the K-12 school meal industry. His expertise in operations strategy and leadership, along with his passion for the K-12 space, will support Revolution Foods' next chapter of service excellence.

"With experience in several leadership roles, combined with passion and expertise in producing and delivering meals for students, Mark will play a critical role in helping us achieve operational excellence in this new phase of our growth," said Kristin Groos Richmond, CEO of Revolution Foods. "As part of our leadership team, Mark's strategic guidance and creativity, along with his experience as a teacher at Spring Independent School District, will improve our distribution performance and customer service in the central region. These improvements will enable us to continue building a brighter future for our nation's youth while demonstrating to families and schools everywhere that we take great care to serve the very best foods."

Welch joins the Revolution Foods team as part of a larger goal to improve its operations to better align with its mission to make healthy, affordable meals accessible to students and families throughout the country. He will plan and execute dedicated strategies tailored specifically to the needs of each account, both existing and new schools within the company's network, to ensure optimal results beginning on day one of the school year. By implementing best practices and training in on-time delivery and customer service, Welch will help the company produce and deliver over 300,000 healthy and tasty meals per week across 600 school and community sites in the central region. He will work alongside in-house experts, as well as third-party consultants with deep expertise in fresh food distribution, to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of Revolution Foods' meal production and delivery. Additionally, he will ensure every employee in the company's culinary centers feels empowered to acknowledge and identify challenges as well as execute solutions addressing customer needs.

"I am excited to join such a fast-growth, innovative company and help achieve its mission of providing families across the nation access to real, high-quality food," said Welch. "I look forward to helping the company further transform citywide wellness, while delivering the highest-quality customer service to administrators and students alike."

Prior to joining Revolution Foods, Welch directed business, financial and administrative operations in Texas, Detroit, Chicago, Atlanta and St. Louis school districts of various sizes and demographics. Not only is he well-versed in the area of K-12 operations, his experience as a special education teacher at Spring Independent School District in Texas provides him with a unique perspective on the public educational environment students and teachers are exposed to daily. Welch's well-rounded knowledge and expertise will play a crucial role in helping Revolution Foods achieve its long-term vision.

ABOUT REVOLUTION FOODS:

Founded in 2006 by two businesswomen and moms on a mission to build lifelong healthy eaters, Revolution Foods set out to solve the problem of limited access to healthy meals for every child in America. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in schools nationwide, and the company has now designed, produced and delivered over 360 million kid-inspired, chef-crafted meals to sites across 15 states, including childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, and community and afterschool youth programs. Revolution Foods' experience shows—and studies support—that nutritious foods drive improved health and academic outcomes. A recent impact assessment conducted by KKS Advisors on behalf of the W.K. Kellogg Foundation found schools that serve Revolution Foods saw an improvement of 13.1% in English Language Arts (ELA) test results. The company also aims to promote overall family wellness by equipping parents, teachers and students with valuable tools and resources to continue positive nutrition education beyond the lunch line. Together with best-in-class community partners such as FoodCorps and Share Our Strength, Revolution Foods brings nutrition curriculum, cooking classes, gardening lessons and other education events to students beyond the cafeteria. Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation that aims to drive systems change—from policy and food systems evolution to driving positive student academic and health outcomes, the company is setting the standard for how businesses can build a brighter future for our nation's youth and families.

