Revolution Foods Increases Focus on Serving Local Students and Communities

COMMERCE, Calif. , Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods, the leading vended meal provider for California schools, announces today its renewed focus and continued commitment to serving students on the West Coast. Recognizing the important role that nutrition plays in improved learning outcomes and lifelong positive eating habits, Revolution Foods is committed to making it easier for all schools to deliver on the promise of Universal School Meals. With its headquarters in Commerce, CA, the company is well-positioned to be a collaborative and progressive partner for California and Nevada schools and school districts.

Many schools lack the space or resources to prepare meals from scratch. Revolution Foods operates one of America's top 20 "outsourced" K-12 kitchens. Making over a million meals per week in its strategically located central kitchens, Revolution Foods teams up with organizations that are faced with operational challenges hindering them from producing all of their meals onsite. The team of over 800 community-based employees source, prepare, and deliver meals daily with care, creating a differentiated, locally-oriented service operation.

"Revolution Foods is intent on developing a socially and financially sustainable model for good in school feeding," said Dominic Engels, CEO of Revolution Foods. "As part of a vast school feeding industry trying to do right by their students every day, we are intent on feeding our children in the best way possible because we know it is foundational for both learning and good eating habits."

In an effort to create a scalable and reliable community feeding solution, Revolution Foods acquired Better 4 You Meals in 2022 to create the leading provider of school meals in California and Nevada. To better serve their partners, the company consolidated its physical footprint into three facilities servicing northern California, southern California, and Nevada.

The company started this school year with a newly integrated and upgraded menu featuring over 30 unique lunch meals. The company sources over 45% of its food from local suppliers, including proprietary products from local producers; and more than 15% of its purchases are from businesses that are woman or minority owned.

"El Milagro Baked Goods is delighted to partner with Revolution Foods to provide fresh locally crafted products to students across the state," commented Diana Gamez, General Manager. "El Milagro Bakery has been a staple in the San Fernando Valley for over two decades and we pride ourselves in being community-driven and minority owned and operated."

As one of the pioneering B Corporations to be certified 13 years ago and as a Public Benefit Corporation for more than two years, Revolution Foods is committed to all of its stakeholders in decision making and measured impact across the communities they serve. Revolution Foods, alongside other major school districts and schools, lead the way in making a positive impact in delivering fresh food to students from kindergarten through high school.

"School meals are a vital pathway to help address over 2 million children experiencing food insecurity across the state of California," concluded Engels.

