Revolution Foods Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolution Foods , a leading provider of healthy community and school meals nationwide, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2021. This is the third time the company has received this honor in the past decade. By creating innovative public-private partnerships to provide over 460 million healthy meals to the nation's most food insecure communities since its inception, Revolution Foods has built a model of positive system-wide change.

The list honors businesses like Revolution Foods that have not only found a way to be resilient in the past year, but also turned those challenges into impact. These companies did more than survive, they thrived — bettering their industries and communities. This year's MIC list features 463 businesses from 29 countries.

"Our inclusion on Fast Company's MIC list validates our team and partners' tireless efforts to actively address food insecurity and citywide wellness across the nation," said Kristin Groos Richmond, CEO and co-founder of Revolution Foods. "This recognition is due in large part to the support of like-minded partners who were willing to ideate and adopt innovative solutions, such as multi-day meal kits containing freshly prepared meals that can be reheated regardless of kitchen type, and creative distribution methods like door-to-door delivery, in the past year. We are committed to continue providing healthy, delicious and culturally relevant meals to every individual and family in the U.S."

In the company's continued effort to drive citywide wellness alongside partners, such as San Francisco Unified School District, the city of Austin, the city of San Jose, New York City, New Orleans, Boston Public Schools and more, Revolution Foods has designed, sourced, produced and delivered healthy, freshly prepared and dignified meals, including breakfast, lunch, snacks and supper to local families. Its culturally relevant meals are customized based on communities' taste preferences and include options like Korean BBQ bowls, chicken tamales and Jerk chicken with pineapple carrot brown rice, as well as fresh produce such as red potatoes, organic baby spinach and fresh peaches.

As the only community and school meals provider on a national level to offer a branded platform that utilizes a clean-label supply chain, Revolution Foods offers chef-crafted meals made from carefully considered ingredients sourced from national and local vendors that are free of artificial colors, flavors and sweeteners. Since its founding in 2006, the company has designed, produced and delivered over 460 million meals for 564 cities and towns across 23 states, including Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., New Orleans, Austin, Denver, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Fast Company editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries and judged nominations received through the application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a roadmap for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"In a year of unprecedented challenges, the companies on this list exhibit fearlessness, ingenuity and creativity in the face of crisis," said David Lidsky, deputy editor of Fast Company, who oversaw the issue with Amy Farley, senior editor.

Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2021) is now available online and via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 16.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com .

About Revolution Foods

Founded in 2006, Revolution Foods is committed to transforming citywide wellness and making healthy, chef-crafted, culturally relevant meals accessible to all. The company's innovative approach began with serving freshly prepared, healthy meals to students in the San Francisco Bay Area. Today, the company designs, produces and delivers 2 million meals per week to various sites across 23 states, including community feeding programs, childhood education centers, districts, charter schools, senior programs and afterschool youth programs. Committed to combating food insecurity, Revolution Foods is a certified B Corporation — recognized by B Lab with the COVID-19 Impact Award — aiming to drive systems change and a brighter future for our nation. For more information, visit RevolutionFoods.com .

