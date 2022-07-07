Revolution from Croatian Revuto: Lifelong subscriptions for most popular streaming services now available to users

"Based on the feedback we received from our 350,000 active and verified users with features enabled by NFTs, we have decided to offer something that no one has so far - Revu lution NFT, i.e. a product that guarantees a subscription to most popular streaming services in such a way that Revuto covers the NFT owner's monthly subscription costs as long as the user holds the NFT in the Revuto app. What's even more interesting, in case users decide not to use the subscription anymore, they can return the money invested in the NFT or even make money by selling the NFT to another user," said Vedran Vukman , CEO and co-founder of Revuto.

How does this work?

After completing the purchase, Revuto will provide the user with a digital debit Mastercard card to pay for their subscriptions. Furthermore, the Revulution NFT enables trading at the crypto exchanges, thus opening a completely new, secondary digital subscription market. Once the user sells their NFT, Revuto will deactivate their digital debit card and provide the new user with a new virtual Mastercard card to pay for their subscriptions.

"Our Revulution NFT is just the start, and also an introduction to the subscription NFTs that people will be able to use to pay for any subscription in the world, for however long they want. Also, by using this particular innovation, the users will get discounts when selecting their subscriptions, coupled with the possibility of either gifting or selling them to other users. With such a unique approach, Revuto is introducing something completely new to the world of subscriptions, something that will enable the creation of an entirely new market of prepaid unused subscriptions. I am immensely proud of the team behind this project, and we are all looking forward to everything that is coming in the future. We are confident the market and existing user base will once again react positively to what we have done," added Josipa Majić, cofounder of Revuto.

The limited edition of Revulution NFTs will be available on Revuto's website at the price of USD 349, and the sale will kick off at 12 pm CET on July 11. Users will be able to pay for the Revuto NFT with credit or debit cards, or using crypto.

About Revuto

The Croatian startup Revuto has developed an app to manage subscriptions and help users save money on their subscriptions. In 2021, the company raised USD 10 million. So far, it has received three million early sign-ups for the app. A total of 350,000 active users are currently enjoying the service. Relying on a combination of fintech and crypto business models, Revuto provides the absolute best user experience and offers in the world of digital subscriptions.

