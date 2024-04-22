rEvolution Named Agency of Record for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Global integrated sports marketing agency to lead PR and marketing activation efforts for historic cricket tournament

CHICAGO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- rEvolution, the global leader in sports marketing, announced today its appointment as the Agency of Record (AOR) to support the public relations and marketing activation efforts for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. rEvolution will deliver a transatlantic effort comprised of integrated sports marketing experts across its Chicago and London headquarters to drive awareness and engagement for one of the world's largest global sports events and the most inclusive Men's T20 World Cup in tournament history.

With an historic 55-match schedule across nine locations, including three in the U.S. and six in the Caribbean, the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 promises to captivate audiences worldwide with thrilling cricket action, unparalleled excitement, and historic growth. This year's tournament marks the first time an ICC global event will be held in the U.S. and will also see the first Men's T20 World Cup appearances for Canada, the U.S., and Uganda, underscoring the event's significance in growing the sport globally in advance of the sport's return to the Olympic program at the LA 28 Olympic Games.

"The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 represents a significant milestone for cricket, and we are thrilled to be appointed to work on this groundbreaking event," said John Rowady, founder and CEO of rEvolution. "With a collaborative global effort from our integrated sports marketing teams in Chicago and London, we're honored to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative and experience for fans, sponsors, and stakeholders in this global sport, particularly as cricket prepares for its long-awaited return to the Olympics at the LA 28 Olympic Games."

rEvolution's announcement as AOR follows the launch of the ICC's Trophy Tour that kicked off in New York City with global cricket stars Chris Gayle, known as "The Universal Boss," and Ali Khan, with Team U.S.A., lighting the Empire State Building to kick off the Tour and in celebration of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. The NYC stop also included a topping ceremony on the newly constructed 30,000 seat Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, and an opportunity for fans to meet with the cricket superstars and take photos with the trophy. Following NYC, the tour headed to Dallas for prominent stops at the Dallas Mavericks, Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, the Texas Rangers Baseball Club, and more. The tour then headed to South America and the Caribbean before circling back to Miami in May.

The Trophy Tour supports the ICC's promotional campaign, "Out of this World," which debuted at the 100-day countdown featuring larger-than-life cricket balls in the tournament's nine host locations, including Times Square in New York City and in Bridgetown in Barbados. England's Liam Plunkett and former West Indies captain, Dwayne Bravo, participated in the New York event, which included over 150 youth cricket players, while Ali Khan joined fans in Dallas, and Jamaica's Chris Gayle celebrated the launch in the West Indies.

The tournament begins with the opening match between the U.S.A and Canada at Grand Prairie Stadium in the Dallas metro area on June 1, with the final set for June 29 in Barbados. Ticket demands for the event have been high and there are some limited tickets available at https://tickets.t20worldcup.com/. During the ballot period, which ran from February 1-7, more than three million ticket applications from 161 countries were received.

About rEvolution:

rEvolution is an independent, global, and fully integrated sports marketing agency comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and right holders throughout the sports industry. Simply put, we authentically connect brands to fans that drive business performance. For more information, visit www.revolutionworld.com.

About the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024:

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 will be co-hosted by West Indies and USA from 1 – 29 June 2024. The event will be the largest in the tournament's history with 20 international teams playing 55 matches across nine cities. It is the first time USA will host matches at a T20 World Cup, with 16 First Round matches split between Nassau County International Cricket Stadium (New York), Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium (Dallas) and Broward County Stadium (Lauderhill).

West Indies, who hosted the event in 2010, will hold matches at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua and Barbuda), Kensington Oval (Barbados), Guyana National Stadium (Guyana), Daren Sammy Cricket Ground (Saint Lucia), Arnos Vale (Saint Vincent and The Grenadines) and Brian Lara Cricket Academy (Trinidad and Tobago).

