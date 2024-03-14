Revolutionary AI QR Codes: Art Meets Tech, by Mary Srl

Discover the future of digital interaction with 'QR Code Barcode Reader AI' on the App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/qr-code-barcode-reader-ai/id1073953713

TOKYO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era defined by rapid technological advancements, Mary srl, a trailblazer in crafting cutting-edge solutions, is excited to unveil the latest iteration of its groundbreaking application, the "QR Code Barcode Reader AI." This innovative update marks a significant departure from conventional QR codes, transforming them from mere functional codes into individualized digital masterpieces through the seamless integration of artificial intelligence (AI).

The main highlight of this update is the app's ability to generate "artistic QR codes", true masterpieces of digital art. Thanks to AI, QR codes are no longer simple sets of black and white squares but become rich and complex images, within which the code is ingeniously concealed. These artistic QR codes not only capture attention but also add a new aesthetic dimension to traditional functionality, making them innovative marketing tools for businesses looking to stand out.

Furthermore, "QR Code Barcode Reader AI" leverages the power of ChatGPT to offer an advanced AI chat feature, transforming the app into a virtual assistant capable of providing detailed information about the contents of scanned codes. This feature opens new frontiers in digital interaction, offering users an unprecedented level of insight and personalization.

CEO of Mary srl: "With the introduction of artistic QR codes and the AI virtual assistant, we are not just redefining the concept of QR codes but are also providing a new tool for engagement for businesses and an enhanced experience for users. This update represents a significant step towards our goal of transforming everyday digital interactions into unique and personalized experiences."

About Mary srl

We are a leading company in the development of innovative technological solutions, with a particular focus on artificial intelligence. Since 2017, Mary srl has been committed to creating products that improve daily life, making technology accessible and useful for everyone.

