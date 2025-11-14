Revolutionary App MENU ORDER AI Now Available on the App Store -- The First Real-Time Dining Companion for GLP-1 Users

Cutting-edge AI meets GLP-1 nutrition meets dining out — empowering users to eat out or order in with confidence, and helping restaurants increase revenue from diners lost to GLP-1 trends.

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORDER AI LLC proudly announces that today, November 14, 2025, MENU ORDER AI has officially released to the Apple App Store — becoming the first app designed specifically for people using GLP-1 medications that helps users make confident, real-time menu choices anywhere they eat. The company is also one of the first woman-owned health-tech innovators in a male-dominated industry, bringing a needed perspective to the intersection of AI, nutrition, and dining.

Most health apps focus on logging after the meal. But for individuals on GLP-1s, the real challenge is deciding what to order before eating — without ending up overly full or off track. Seeing this gap, founder Melissa Butler created MENU ORDER AI, blending artificial intelligence, nutrition science, and real-world dining behavior.

"With MENU ORDER AI , you're not logging or scanning food already purchased," said Butler. "In seconds, the app identifies the best high-protein, GLP-1-friendly options from any restaurant, drive-through, or delivery menu. It's like having a nutritionist in your pocket."

How It Works

MENU ORDER AI uses advanced AI to interpret any menu — whether scanned, photographed, or viewed through delivery apps. It highlights high-protein, GLP-1-friendly, low carbohydrate, low WW point meal friendly, and balanced choices tailored to each user's goals, giving instant guidance that supports portion awareness, protein prioritization, and consistent progress while dining out or ordering in.

Why It Matters

GLP-1 medications like Zepbound and Ozempic are transforming how Americans eat. Roughly 6 percent of U.S. adults currently use GLP-1s, with adoption expected to more than double by 2027. Restaurants are already feeling the shift as GLP-1 users order smaller portions and spend less overall.

A recent Forbes analysis, "A GLP-1 Deep Dive — How Industries from Private Equity to Retail Are Responding" (Feb 25, 2025), outlines how GLP-1 adoption is reshaping food markets, consumer behavior, and revenue across the U.S. economy.

Link:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sindhyavalloppillil/2025/02/25/the-glp-1-revolution---everyone-and-their-moms-are-on-glp-1s/

" MENU ORDER AI is redefining what it means to eat well in the modern world — where your goals, your health, and your favorite meals can finally coexist," Butler added.

Availability

MENU ORDER AI is now available on the Apple App Store.

Download the app directly here:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/menu-order-ai-find-glp1-meals/id6753690910

For more information, visit orderappai.com .

Melissa Butler

Founder / CEO

MENU – ORDER AI

[email protected]

