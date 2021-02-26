Revolutionary Document Managing Platform, Docupace, Selects 5W Public Relations as Agency of Record

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named agency of record for document managing platform, Docupace. 5WPR's corporate team will be responsible for the brand's media relations strategy, including speaking opportunities, thought leadership and awards.

Docupace is a solutions provider focused on digitizing and automating operations in the financial advice and investment industry. Financial services firms use the Docupace Platform (a cloud-based, integrated software suite) to reduce back-office expenses, improve efficiency, strengthen recruiting, and enhance the experience of advisors and investors.

"We're proud to welcome Docupace to our growing corporate client roster, and elevate their brand's mission and current offerings," said 5WPR President, Matthew Caiola. "Docupace is dedicated to solving daily and time-consuming problems that interrupt office workflow and management, while offering necessary solutions to companies working outside a central office due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic."

"A back-office revolution is brewing in the wealth management industry and the Docupace Platform sits at the center of the action – at the core of operations, ensuring an integrated experience between the client, their advisor and the firms they work with," said Docupace Chief Marketing Officer, Ryan George. "With the talented team of 5WPR by our side, we're not just seeking to draw attention to this revolution but make it irresistible for firms who want to move faster, improve execution and shed outdated processes that are crippling their operational excellence."

5W's corporate practice navigates the complex landscape of business communications for start-ups to Fortune 100 clients, with an understanding of how to strengthen reputations, position executives as thought leaders, communicate with key constituents, build brand awareness, showcase next-level innovations, and manage shareholder expectation, in the new digital age.

