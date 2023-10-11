"Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories" to Open at Black Panther Party Museum in Downtown Oakland

October 15th Opening with Panel Discussion Featuring Former Black Panthers

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This October marks the 57th anniversary of the founding of the Black Panther Party in Oakland, California. From protecting Black and oppressed communities from brutality to providing food, clothing and transportation through its "Survival Programs," the Black Panther Party was one of the most influential movements of the era.

Photo Exhibit "Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories" to open at the Black Panther Party Museum in downtown Oakland.

On October 15th, documentary photographer Suzun Lucia Lamaina will present her powerful exhibit "Revolutionary Grain: Celebrating the Spirit of the Black Panthers in Portraits and Stories." The opening will take place at the Black Panther Party Museum in downtown Oakland, 1427 Broadway, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

"I spent five years traveling the United States on a most radical mission: to capture contemporary portraits of former members of the Black Panther Party," said Lamaina. "It was a journey that changed me, as I became an audience of one to a remarkable history that provided me with a photography series that would become my first photography book and an incredible photo exhibit."

A panel discussion featuring former Black Panther Party members Clark Bailey, Barbara Easley Cox, Asali Dickson and William "Billy X" Jennings will be moderated by the Dr. Xavier Buck, executive director of the Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation.

Those interested in attending can reserve a spot by clicking here.

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation

The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation is dedicated to preserving and promoting the true legacy and ideals of the Black Panther Party. Since 1995, the Foundation has commissioned public art and created education tools to inspire and inform real social, economic and political change. The Foundation is the number one source for historical preservation and archival collections for people seeking the truth about the Black Panther Party. The Dr. Huey P. Newton Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, was co-founded by Fredrika Newton and is based in Oakland, CA, the birthplace of the Black Panther Party. Follow on Instagram @hueypnewtonfoundation

