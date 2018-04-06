Revolutionary Mortgage Lender Eave Launches In Colorado

Eave is launching in Colorado because of its resilience in recessions and because it is one of the most competitive markets in the country. Home buyers need a lender who can help them get their offers accepted faster, and Eave can save them weeks or months of uncertainty in their home searches. Eave lends to buyers of homes valued from $665,000 to $8MM.

Customers and real estate agents call Eave's process "seamless" and "pain-free."

"They're very impressive, especially in such a fast-moving market as Denver. Because we're facing a lot of cash buyers, the difference between a two-week closing and a three-week closing is substantial," said Elizabeth Sacerdoti of the Coakley Sacerdoti Team of Kentwood Real Estate. "Getting the mortgage done ahead of time is increasingly going to impress listing agents."

The team has re-envisioned the whole mortgage experience, so that creditworthy home buyers have the confidence and certainty of cash buyers. Home buyers receive in-house underwriting decisions—"yes," "no," or "here's what you need to do"—within two business days, typically at the beginning of the process.

An Eave Approval is a full-doc, full financial underwrite, so home buyers and their real estate agents know exactly how much home they can afford before they start looking.

Eave saves home buyers weeks of time, eliminates more than $1,000 in fees, closes within 21 days, and offers rates only the best customers at banks get.

Eave was founded by three tech-and-finance veterans—former Capital One executive Saro Vasudevan, and Jack McCambridge and Anoop Ranganath, executive and manager at Hailo and Foursquare, respectively. McCambridge is based in Denver. Eave also has offices in California and New York.

In addition to faster service, fewer fees, more transparency, Eave's benefits include:

White-glove service for home buyers. Intelligent, automated software and a personal loan officer eliminates the stresses most lenders create.

Intelligent, automated software and a personal loan officer eliminates the stresses most lenders create. A fairer bidding field for home buyers who need to borrow. They can compete better with cash buyers as an Eave Approval provides sellers certainty about what the buyer can afford.

They can compete better with cash buyers as an Eave Approval provides sellers certainty about what the buyer can afford. Tailored credit decisions … every time. Eave specializes in complex jumbo loans. With its sophisticated software, it quickly analyzes and documents atypical income and assets.

Eave specializes in complex jumbo loans. With its sophisticated software, it quickly analyzes and documents atypical income and assets. The lender real estate agents have always wanted. Chasing the lender is no longer a part-time job. Upfront underwriting decisions, automated disclosures and document management, and no last-minute surprises at the closing table.

Chasing the lender is no longer a part-time job. Upfront underwriting decisions, automated disclosures and document management, and no last-minute surprises at the closing table. Eave also creates a safe home in India each time it closes a loan. Working with a development company, Milaap, Eave donates $500 - $750 , so families can create the homes they need.

Eave's rates, updated on its web site, www.helloeave.com, are comparable to those offered by banks to their best customers. Coloradans can use the code GX7–4AP to complete an application in less than an hour and receive an underwriting decision within two business days.

