Revolutionary Telehealth Expands Affordable Mental Wellness Support with Calm Health

DENVER, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold step to expand access to mental wellness support, Revolutionary Telehealth, a Special Operations Forces Veteran- and woman-owned company, has announced an exclusive offering with Calm Health, the evidence-based mental health platform from the makers of Calm. Through this partnership, Revolutionary Telehealth members gain access to Calm Health at a discounted rate, delivering stigma-free, accessible, and evidence-based tools to support emotional resilience and everyday well-being.

This partnership reflects a mission-driven model designed to meet people where they are: at home, at work, and throughout every stage of life.

Revolutionary Telehealth members can access Calm Health for $12 per month, with Active Duty Military, Veterans, First Responders, and their families receiving an additional 10% discount. Each subscription includes five complimentary accounts for loved ones, empowering families and support networks to prioritize wellness together.

"This is about putting wellness within reach," said Shannon Darsow, Chief Marketing Officer of Revolutionary Telehealth. "We are removing barriers to care and giving people meaningful, practical tools they can use every day without waitlists, stigma, or complexity."

Delivering Evidence-Based Support Tailored to Your Life

Calm Health, trusted by Fortune 500 organizations, healthcare systems, and branches of the U.S. military, uses self-guided assessments to personalize user experiences and provide psychologist-developed programs designed to address real-world mental health needs, including:

General Mental Wellness Support: Specialized tools for sleep, breathing, and mindfulness across all life stages.

Specialized tools for sleep, breathing, and mindfulness across all life stages. Military & First Responder Support: Resilience-building resources and family wellness tools designed for the unique demands of service.

Resilience-building resources and family wellness tools designed for the unique demands of service. Work-Life & Caregiver Support: Targeted programs supporting work-life integration and those caring for others.

Built by Veterans, Designed for Everyone

Founded by U.S. Special Operations Forces Veterans and purpose-driven professionals, Revolutionary Telehealth is redefining how whole-person wellness fits into modern life especially for underserved and high-stress populations.

"We know pressure. We know stress," said Kristoffer Barriteau, CEO and retired U.S. Army Lt Col Green Beret. "This partnership is about removing shame and creating safe, accessible tools that people can rely on every day."

Enrollment Now Open

To learn more or enroll, visit www.revth.co .

For interviews, partnership inquiries, or national media opportunities, please contact:

Shannon Darsow

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected] | 1-800-630-6137

