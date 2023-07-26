Revolutionizing ANCA Associated Vasculitis Treatment: New Therapies and Market Growth Opportunities Ahead

DUBLIN, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anti-Neutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody - Associated Vasculitis - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for ANCA Associated Vasculitis is a growing segment within the healthcare industry. ANCA Associated Vasculitis is a group of rare autoimmune conditions that cause inflammation of blood vessels. It includes three main diseases: granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA), eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis (EGPA), and microscopic polyangiitis (MPA).

Patients suffering from ANCA Associated Vasculitis often have general symptoms initially, and the disease requires multiple specialties like rheumatologists, pulmonologists, and nephrologists to diagnose. Due to advancements in healthcare infrastructure and new diagnostic techniques, the tendency toward diagnosis is rising in the United States.

In 2022, the market size of ANCA Associated Vasculitis was highest in the US among the 7MM (United States, EU4, and Japan), accounting for approximately USD 620 million. This market size is expected to increase by 2032.

Key Marketed Drugs:

TAVNEOS (avacopan) by Chemocentryx/Amgen: TAVNEOS is an add-on treatment for severe active ANCA-associated vasculitis, including GPA and MPA. It is an orally administered small molecule that blocks the complement 5a receptor, which is responsible for the inflammatory response in ANCA-associated vasculitis.

NUCALA (mepolizumab) by GlaxoSmithKline: NUCALA is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for adults with EGPA. It is a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-5 receptor on eosinophils, reducing eosinophilic inflammation in EGPA.

Emerging Therapies:

FASENRA (benralizumab) by AstraZeneca: FASENRA is a monoclonal antibody that depletes blood and tissue eosinophils by binding to the IL-5 receptor. It is being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of EGPA and is expected to compete with NUCALA in the EGPA patient segment.

Depemokimab (GSK3511294) by GlaxoSmithKline: Depemokimab is being developed as a potential treatment for ANCA Associated Vasculitis. It is an interleukin-17A antagonist that targets the inflammatory response in the disease.

IFX-1 (vilobelimab) by InflaRx: IFX-1 is a monoclonal antibody that inhibits the complement system's C5a receptor, reducing the inflammatory response in ANCA-associated vasculitis.

ANCA Associated Vasculitis Epidemiology

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of ANCA-associated vasculitis in the 7MM were approximately 207,900 cases in 2022. The United States had the highest number of cases, accounting for around 70,700 cases. Among the EU4 countries, Germany had the highest number of cases, followed by the UK. Japan had diagnosed prevalent cases of MPA, GPA, and EGPA in 2022, and these cases are projected to increase during the forecast period.

Treatment Landscape

The current treatment for ANCA Associated Vasculitis involves remission induction with cyclophosphamide, rituximab, and high-dose steroids. Maintenance of remission is usually done with methotrexate or azathioprine. Rituximab is the dominant drug in the market. However, TAVNEOS and NUCALA are expected to capture a significant share of the market.

Market Outlook

The ANCA Associated Vasculitis market is expected to grow substantially in the coming years. The market size in the 7MM is projected to increase at a compound annual growth rate of 6.9%. The emerging therapies, including TAVNEOS, NUCALA, and other potential treatments, are expected to drive market growth. Vilobelimab and depemokimab are projected to generate the highest revenue among the emerging therapies.

Conclusion

The ANCA Associated Vasculitis market is experiencing growth due to increased awareness and advancements in healthcare infrastructure. TAVNEOS and NUCALA are approved treatments for different subtypes of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and emerging therapies like benralizumab, depemokimab, and vilobelimab show promise in improving treatment options. The market size is expected to expand, and there is a need for innovative treatments to address the unmet needs of patients. Access and reimbursement policies, as well as the availability of generics, will also impact the market dynamics.

Key Topics Covered



1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. ANCA Associated Vasculitis Market Overview at a Glance

4. Executive Summary of ANCA Associated Vasculitis

5. Epidemiology and Market Methodology

6. Disease Background and Overview

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Key Endpoints in ANCA Associated Vasculitis Clinical Trials

10. Marketed Therapies

11. Emerging Therapies

12. Antineutrophil Cytoplasmic Antibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis (ANCA Associated Vasculitis): The 7MM Analysis

13. Market Access and Reimbursement

14. KOL Views

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Unmet Needs

17. Appendix



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

GlaxoSmithKline

AstraZeneca

InflaRx

