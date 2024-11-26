REVOLUTIONIZING CANNABIS EDUCATION: THE PERIODIC TABLE OF CANNABIS MOLECULES

Acannability's expanded tool unlocks cannabis benefits

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acannability announces new development of their Periodic Table of Cannabis Molecules™, a groundbreaking interactive educational tool designed to provide comprehensive insights into the medicinal benefits of cannabis. This free tool aims to revolutionize how consumers, healthcare professionals, and dispensary workers understand and utilize cannabis for various conditions.

Key Features and Updates:

Interactive Conditions Filter: Users can easily search for specific pre-loaded medical conditions to see which cannabis molecules are most effective in addressing them. This feature enhances the tool's usability for both consumers and professionals.

Detailed Molecule Information: The cannabis plant contains over 400 molecules, but there is limited quality research on the majority of them. The table includes information about the 51 most well-researched and several lesser-known molecules, each with detailed information on their medicinal benefits, making it the most comprehensive resource available. When research restrictions are lifted, the opportunity for education about all molecules could be extensive.

Educational Focus: Designed as an educational tool, the periodic table fills the knowledge gap in the cannabis industry, providing reliable information to help users make informed decisions.

The tool's development began two years ago, spearheaded by Joseph Friedman, RPh, MBA, a Scientific Advisory Board of Acannability member. Drawing on his extensive experience in the medical cannabis industry, Joseph identified and categorized the most researched molecules, creating a resource that stands out for its depth and accuracy. Existing tools only listed strain names and provided pictures, and are severely lacking in viable information. The Acannability tool is unique because it focuses on the plant's makeup of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, and precursor acids.

"We all have different endocannabinoid systems that metabolize cannabis differently. Beginning that trial and error process so consumers can find what does and doesn't work for them requires education," said Friedman. "Our Periodic Table of Cannabis is the best starting point for consumers to begin that journey."

Acannability plans to continue enhancing the periodic table by incorporating user feedback and expanding its features. Future updates may include grouping molecules by medical conditions and conducting clinical trials to further validate the efficacy of specific cannabis products. As new research emerges, the table will be updated to reflect the latest findings, ensuring that it remains a valuable educational tool.

About Acannability:

Acannability is dedicated to advancing consumer education on the many benefits of this amazing plant. Through rigorous research and innovative tools, Acannability aims to provide reliable information and support to consumers, healthcare professionals, and the cannabis industry.

