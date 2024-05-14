Revolutionizing Delivery: ShipTime Announces Same Day or Next Day Package Delivery with Uber Direct

OAKVILLE, ON, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - ShipTime Canada Inc. (a Paid Inc. company) (OTC: PAYD) is excited to announce a new partnership with Uber, marking a significant milestone in the evolution of delivery services across North America. This collaboration not only introduces an innovative delivery option for ShipTime members but also reinforces ShipTime's established relationships with major courier services like Canada Post, UPS, FedEx, and more, enhancing the comprehensive range of delivery solutions available to both individual shippers and businesses.

Uber logo (CNW Group/ShipTime Canada Inc.)

ShipTime, a leader in shipping and logistics solutions, has always been at the forefront of providing exceptional service and value to its members. By joining forces with Uber Direct, a global powerhouse in mobility and technology, ShipTime is elevating the delivery experience to unprecedented levels of efficiency, convenience, and reliability.

A New Era of Delivery

This partnership heralds a significant transformation in the logistics industry, blending Uber Direct's cutting-edge technology with ShipTime's expertise in shipping solutions. Together, redefining what it means to deliver and receive packages, ensuring that every transaction, from the single document to bulk business shipments, is handled with unparalleled care and precision.

Uber Direct's introduction through ShipTime represents a monumental shift in the landscape of delivery services. Key features include:

Predictability with Flat Rate Pricing: Say goodbye to unpredictable delivery costs. Uber Direct's flat-rate pricing model ensures transparent and upfront pricing, empowering businesses to manage their budgets with confidence.





Say goodbye to unpredictable delivery costs. Uber Direct's flat-rate pricing model ensures transparent and upfront pricing, empowering businesses to manage their budgets with confidence. Simplifying Multi-Piece Shipments: Uber Direct eliminates the complexities associated with multi-piece shipments by allowing them at no extra cost, streamlining the shipping process for businesses.





Uber Direct eliminates the complexities associated with multi-piece shipments by allowing them at no extra cost, streamlining the shipping process for businesses. Ease of Sending Age-Restricted Items: Uber Direct includes ID checks and adult signature services at no additional charge, providing a hassle-free compliant solution for shipping age-restricted products like alcohol.





Uber Direct includes ID checks and adult signature services at no additional charge, providing a hassle-free compliant solution for shipping age-restricted products like alcohol. Rapid, Reliable Delivery for Time-Sensitive Products: With Uber Direct, even the most time-sensitive products can be delivered swiftly and safely, expanding the range of goods that can be shipped with confidence.





With Uber Direct, even the most time-sensitive products can be delivered swiftly and safely, expanding the range of goods that can be shipped with confidence. Peace of Mind with Real-Time Tracking: Enjoy the transparency and security of real-time tracking, keeping businesses and customers informed at every second of the delivery journey.

Shipping Smarter with ShipTime

"At ShipTime, our mission has always been to provide our members with the most reliable, efficient, and innovative shipping solutions available," said David Scott, Chief Operating Officer at ShipTime. "Our partnership with Uber amplifies this commitment, offering our users—whether they're sending a single sentimental item or fulfilling a critical business order—a level of service that's unmatched in the industry."

About ShipTime:

ShipTime is a leading provider of shipping and logistics solutions offering a wide range of services designed to make shipping faster, cheaper, and more reliable for businesses and individual users alike. With a best-in-class platform and legendary Heroic Support™ team, ShipTime ensures businesses receive unparalleled service and support.

About Uber Direct:

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 47 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

SOURCE ShipTime Canada Inc.