Revolutionizing Dictation and Voice Control with Fusion Narrate and SpeechWare

CINCINNATI and BRUSSELS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SpeechWare of Brussels has announced the launch of the next-generation TableMike®, which natively operates with Dolbey's state-of-the-art speech recognition technology, Fusion Narrate® powered by nVoq™. The TableMike, paired with Fusion Narrate, offers groundbreaking recognition accuracy and voice control, even in especially noisy environments.

The latest model of the SpeechWare USB 6-in-1 TableMike is designed with cutting-edge and sought-after technology, including high-sensitivity noise cancelling and background noise rejection, self-adjusting input, speech equalization, and zero latency. The new model also offers a speaker for playback and supports the use of a foot pedal to work hands-free.

SpeechWare's TableMikes are the first microphone in the speech market supporting dual cardioid and dynamic capsules. The front panel Push-to-Talk (PTT) and Push-to-Lock (PTL) buttons for these microphones are fully configurable with Fusion Narrate and empower users to dictate effortlessly – with more control and accuracy than ever before.

"Our award-winning range of TableMikes, TravelMikes®, FlexyMikes® and their accessories (dynamic capsule, foot pedal, etc.) bring superior voice dictation, application control, flexibility, efficiency and comfort to discerning Windows® and MacOS® users. With our microphones, there's nothing to wear, recharge or hold onto anymore; so, you can focus exclusively on your dictation," notes Jesús María Boccio, CEO of SpeechWare. "Joining a truly highly recognized world market speech recognition leader, like Dolbey, is of paramount importance for the expansion of this European company in the USA. If speech is your business, give our devices a try. You will easily fall in love with our microphones."

"SpeechWare is known for durability and staying at the forefront of speech technology - we share that goal. The new TableMike model is impressive and intuitive, and with Fusion Narrate it allows for seamless control and dictation", states John Dolbey, Dolbey SVP and General Manager. "Many healthcare provider organizations can benefit from SpeechWare's background noise rejection, and the recording clarity makes for even better speech recognition."

This new collaboration between Dolbey and SpeechWare is the result of a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in dictation technology.

About Dolbey

Dolbey's award-winning healthcare suite of solutions improve productivity while delivering better documentation, improving patient care. Since 1914, Dolbey has consistently evolved its products, incorporating the latest technologies available to meet the demands of the healthcare community. Today, Dolbey's suite of products includes speech recognition (premise or cloud-based), CAPD, CDI, CAC, transcription, and dictation. To learn more about Dolbey's front-end speech recognition software for EMRs, visit www.dolbeyspeech.com

About SpeechWare

Not all microphones are created equal. Most of them are made for music. Few are designed and tuned for speech recognition software, dictation, or transcription – a much smaller market.

For more than 15 years, SpeechWare of Brussels has remained one of the few manufacturers focused on making the best possible microphones for this specific segment of the market, offering driverless installation, no-latency, perfect transcription, application control and amazing comfort for both Windows® and MacOS® users.

Think of us as the European "Mercedes-Benz®" manufacturer of microphones to enhance your speech experience – especially in collaboration with Fusion Narrate!

To learn more about our microphones visit: www.speechware-store.com

To order our microphones at the best possible price and conditions, contact Dolbey.

