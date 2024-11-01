Revolutionizing E-motorcycles: Ampace to Showcase Kun-Era's All-Scenario Innovations at EICMA 2024

MILAN, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by the global shift towards electric mobility, Ampace, a leading innovator in new energy technology, will make its debut at the 2024 EICMA Milan International Motorcycle Show. Ampace will launch its Kun-Era series, a line of versatile power solutions for all-scenario E-motorcycle applications. Leveraging its six core features, Ampace has developed a highly adaptable lithium battery solution that empowers a new era of E-motorcycles.

Ampace: a joint venture driving the future of green mobility

Ampace, a joint venture between CATL and ATL, is a technology pioneer committed to pushing the boundaries of new energy technology. The company is dedicated to achieving ultimate safety, innovation, and intelligent manufacturing. Since its inception, Ampace has been at the forefront of the Micro-Electric Vehicles, Energy Storage Systems and High-Power Products industry. With its strong technological innovation capabilities and global reach, the company supports a wide range of electric vehicles, including motorcycles, bicycles, urban battery swaps, tricycles, and scooters.

In 2023, Ampace launched its self-developed BP system, tackling critical challenges in lithium battery safety, endurance, and weight. This innovation highlights Ampace's commitment to "ultimate safety" throughout the entire product lifecycle. Ampace has successfully reduced the safety failure rate of battery cells to the PPB level (one in a billion), setting a new safety benchmark in the industry. Ampace is committed to translating its groundbreaking technology into high-quality power solutions that users can trust and driving the industry forward.

Kun-Era Series ignites global innovation with its debut at EICMA 2024

At the 2024 EICMA, Ampace will unveil its Kun-Era series of all-scenario E-motorcycle power solutions. This launch is set to revolutionize the E-motorcycle industry. The 7428, the inaugural product in the Kun-Era series has rapidly gained traction worldwide, becoming a flagship product in the global E-motorcycle market. Since its debut, the 7428 has garnered the support of more than 50 E-motorcycle companies, powering more than 80 flagship models and reaching consumers in more than 30 countries and regions.

Building on the success of the 7428, Ampace is expanding its design concept to a wider range of applications. The Kun-Era series not only showcases Ampace's cutting-edge technology but also delivers a customized power solution for global users. With six core strengths: extreme power, ultimate safety, ultra-long cycle, multi-package parallel, lightweight design, and high adaptability, the series is designed to meet the diverse needs of different E-motorcycle models, offering a broader choice for riders worldwide. Ampace's commitment to "one battery to meet all needs" sets a new standard for innovation in E-mobility.

Ampace will also showcase its urban battery-swapping solutions and flagship models developed in partnership with OEMs, aimed at making electric travel more convenient, safe, and environmentally friendly. In the spirit of collaborative growth, Ampace invites partners and visitors alike to explore these advancements firsthand. Join us at Hall 24, O86a booth to experience the grand launch of the Kun-Era series and be part of the journey toward a new era of lithium battery innovation.