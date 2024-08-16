Revolutionizing Electric Meter Field Testing: Introducing the TESCO® FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station

BRISTOL, Pa., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Setting the Standard in Metering Solutions

TESCO FTS-2990 Field Meter Test Station can test any meter form with a single piece of equipment in the field with laboratory accuracy. TESCO FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station carrying case for the ultimate durability in the field.

Since its founding in 1904, TESCO® – The Eastern Specialty Company – has been the trusted source of metering solutions to the nation's energy providers. For over a century, TESCO® has played a crucial role in ensuring the accuracy and reliability of the meters that keep our power grid stable and dependable. Accurate metering is the backbone of a reliable power grid, ensuring that energy is measured precisely and that customers are billed fairly.

Field technicians are at the forefront of maintaining this accuracy. These professionals are responsible for testing meters to ensure they function correctly, often working in challenging environments. Traditionally, meter accuracy testing has been performed in controlled lab settings, where precise instruments can be used to validate performance. However, there are many situations where meters must be tested on-site, such as during installation, maintenance, or when a meter's performance is in question.

Until now, field technicians have faced significant challenges when performing these tests, lacking a comprehensive, portable solution that offers the same level of accuracy as a laboratory. The introduction of the TESCO® FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station changes this, providing a much-needed tool for technicians who require lab-quality testing in the field.

Building on a Legacy of Precision: The FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station

The TESCO® FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station draws its inspiration from the legendary TESCO® DTS-2990 Desktop Meter Station, a trusted tool used by metering labs across the United States. Designed to bring the same level of reliability and accuracy to the field, the TESCO® FTS-2990 is a game-changer for field test technicians who demand the highest standards of performance.

What sets the TESCO® FTS-2990 apart from alternative field-testing methods is the ability to test every conventional ANSI meter form. Additionally, advanced waveform generation capability ensures that technicians can test the full range of meters currently in use with unparalleled precision. The TESCO® FTS-2990 eliminates the need for bulky, multiple pieces of equipment, delivering all the tools necessary for accurate field testing in one portable, rugged package.

No longer do technicians need to wait for lab results; the TESCO® FTS-2990 provides immediate, dependable results, making it the ideal solution for field situations where time and accuracy are critical.

A Word from TESCO's Leadership

Tom Lawton, President & CEO of TESCO®, shared his excitement about the FTS-2990 Field Test Meter Station, emphasizing its transformative impact on field testing:

"The TESCO® FTS-2990 is a game changer for field technicians. They can test any meter form with a single piece of equipment. The FTS-2990 brings a fully featured lab-quality testing apparatus right to the field, ensuring the highest standards of accuracy wherever it's needed. We've made it easy to transport by designing the unit to fit within a wheeled, rugged Pelican® Case, greatly simplifying the work of our technicians. The feature density outclasses all other field-testing solutions on the market, offering unmatched versatility in meter testing and performance in one compact unit. Like all TESCO® products, the FTS-2990 is built with the quality and reliability that our customers have come to expect, right here in Bristol, PA."

About TESCO® - The Eastern Specialty Company

TESCO® has been the trusted source for meter testing instruments and accessories since 1904. Our company is growing and working to serve YOU!

Any meter test technician or engineer knows the TESCO® name means reliability and ruggedness. This reputation for durability continues today with our commitment to develop and deliver artificial loads and burdens, test switches, wattmeter test accessories, and a full range of meter testing operational support needed in today's competitive and changing market.

Today, these products combined with engineered solutions such as ultrasonic cleaning systems, statistical sampling process development & supporting software, and technical support for preparing proposals and reports for regulating agencies and Public Utility Commissions (PUCs) for both electrical and gas metering operations, help make TESCO® the preferred supplier for utilities worldwide. TESCO®'s services include Meter Shop Layout, Statistical Sampling, Equipment Specifications, Field Services, Facility Relocation, Quality Systems, Project Management, and Custom Equipment.

