Revolutionizing Law Enforcement: LexisNexis Risk Solutions Launches Cutting-Edge AI Application to Enhance Public Safety

Innovative AI Technology Empowers Law Enforcement Agencies to Help Prevent and Solve Crimes More Effectively

WASHINGTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions is proud to announce the inclusion of artificial intelligence functionality in its industry-leading solution, LexisNexis® Accurint® Virtual Crime Center. Utilizing the LexisNexis® Public Safety Data Exchange database of crime incidents contributed by over 2,100 agencies nationwide, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is now automating the identification of crime trends and providing law enforcement customers with a proactive means to efficiently review data with its newest feature, Accurint® AI Insights.

Accurint AI Insights enables users to quickly identify and respond to emerging crime trends. Upon detection of a trend, users receive automated alerts that facilitate rapid analysis of associated data. The platform leverages advanced analytical tools embedded within the Accurint® Virtual Crime Center, aiding law enforcement personnel in making informed operational decisions.

"Releasing Accurint AI Insights to our law enforcement customers is the beginning of an exciting future for our customers," said Tom Sizer, VP of Strategy for Public Safety Markets. "Data is the gas that powers Artificial Intelligence, and LexisNexis Risk Solutions has a long history of assisting our customers with data driven decisions. There has never been a more important time in the history of law enforcement for agencies to make decisions grounded in data and facts, and to become proactive rather than reactive in fighting crime. We are proud to continue to partner with our customers to utilize our data and AI to protect our country."

LexisNexis Risk Solutions has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence technology for well over a decade, integrating both extractive and now generative AI techniques into its solutions to enhance their effectiveness and reliability. The company employs a team of over 2,000 technologists, data scientists, and subject matter experts who rigorously develop, evaluate, and validate offerings to ensure they provide comprehensive and accurate information. Leveraging extensive data sets, a robust technology infrastructure, and a deep understanding of next-generation innovations, LexisNexis Risk Solutions delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to meet the needs of law enforcement customers.

"Accurint AI Insights represents our first revolutionary step in public safety with a first-to-market solution in empowering law enforcement with insights into their own data to create actionable intelligence," said Haywood Talcove, CEO of the government business at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "By leveraging advanced AI technologies, we are providing unparalleled support to investigators and analysts, enhancing their ability to make informed decisions and keep our communities safe."

AI Insights Technology

Accurint AI Insights combines unique data assets, advanced computing power, and the monitoring of various statistics to distill meaningful insights for law enforcement personnel. The platform monitors a wide range of crime statistics within a jurisdiction, generating statistically significant insights with actionable reports. Accurint AI Insights utilizes traditional statistical methods to compute metrics, refining them with industry-standard techniques, and ensuring quality and consistency through rigorous validation. Generative AI is then utilized to effectively communicate these findings.

With the launch of Accurint AI Insights, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is setting a new standard in law enforcement technology. This innovative application not only streamlines the investigative process, but also empowers law enforcement agencies with the actionable intelligence they need to stay ahead of emerging crime trends. By combining state-of-the-art AI capabilities with unmatched data expertise, LexisNexis Risk Solutions is committed to transforming public safety and supporting those who protect our communities.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms, and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses across multiple industries and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

