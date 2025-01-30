Revolutionizing living donation: A world first in robotic surgery

The latest innovation in robotic technology at VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center is transforming

the recovery process for living liver donors.

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VCU Health Hume-Lee Transplant Center is the first transplant center in the world to use a technology that ensures living donors can go back to their lives faster and without complication. In the quest to encourage living donation, surgeons performed the world's first living donor liver retrieval (hepatectomy) using state-of-the-art robotic technology (video available). This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant leap in minimally invasive transplant surgery, setting a new standard for precision, safety and care for living donors.

The latest innovation in robotic technology at VCU Health is transforming the recovery process for living liver donors. Post this With Seung Duk Lee, M.D., Ph.D. at the controls, the robot’s four arms carry a camera scope and instruments into the body via four small punctures to remove a part of the living donor’s liver. The camera provides magnification of up to 10 times the human eye, pinpointing accuracy and stability in moving tissue and making incisions. (Allen Jones, VCU Enterprise Marketing and Communications)

"Living organ donors are the true heroes. It is of the utmost importance that we take every step to make their experience as comfortable as possible. With this robot, we can achieve that goal and save more lives," said David Bruno, M.D., FACS, director of Hume-Lee Transplant Center.

The robot, da Vinci 5, offers the latest advancements to surgeons so that they may deliver an unparalleled experience for living donors. From smaller incisions and faster recovery times to reduced discomfort and improved cosmetic outcomes, this revolutionary technology transforms what it means to give the gift of life.

"The da Vinci 5 is truly the future of living donor surgery. Its advanced technology allows us to perform complex procedures with less impact on the donor. With this robot, we'll see faster recoveries, minimal scarring, and an overall improved experience for our donors," said Seung Duk Lee, M.D., Ph.D., associate surgical director of living liver donor transplant.

Video of the first fully robotic hepatectomy with da Vinci 5: https://youtu.be/FBuuj_1uQD8





To read the original article on the VCU Health News Center: https://www.vcuhealth.org/news/revolutionizing-living-donation-a-world-first-in-robotic-surgery

About VCU and VCU Health

Virginia Commonwealth University is a major, urban public research university with national and international rankings in sponsored research. Located in downtown Richmond, VCU enrolls more than 28,000 students in more than 200 degree and certificate programs in the arts, sciences and humanities across VCU's 12 schools and three colleges. The VCU Health brand represents the VCU health sciences academic programs, the VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center and the VCU Health System, which comprises VCU Medical Center (the only academic medical center in the region), Community Memorial Hospital, Tappahannock Hospital, Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU, and MCV Physicians. The clinical enterprise includes a collaboration with Sheltering Arms Institute for physical rehabilitation services. For more, please visit vcu.edu and vcuhealth.org.

