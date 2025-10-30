Revolutionizing Operations: How Customers Are Benefiting from Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger

"Our vision is to reshape industries through autonomous technology, and these milestones show we're making that a reality," says Cyngn CEO Lior Tal. "We're excited about the opportunities ahead and committed to delivering scalable, impactful solutions for our customers."

G&J Pepsi Deploys DriveMod Tugger at Their 77,000 sq. ft. Facility

Most recently, Cyngn announced the deployment of the DriveMod Tugger at G&J Pepsi, the largest independent Pepsi bottler in the U.S.

"By integrating Cyngn's DriveMod Tugger into our material handling processes, we're addressing today's labor challenges and positioning our business to meet the growing demands of tomorrow," said Jeff Erwin, VP of Manufacturing and Quality.

U.S. Continental Cuts 200 Forklift Trips a Week with the DriveMod Tugger

"I'd definitely recommend the DriveMod Tugger." — Dave Hoover | VP of Technical Services at U.S. Continental Marketing

Before adopting Cyngn's autonomous technology, U.S. Continental relied on a substantial manual effort—approximately 200 forklift trips per week—to handle pallet deliveries between the two buildings.

Since deploying the DriveMod Tugger, this workload has been seamlessly automated, resulting in a 4x increase in operational efficiency.

Watch the U.S. Continental Case Study Video here .

Coats Unlocks 500+ Labor Hours with the DriveMod Tugger

"I wish we'd found it sooner." — Steven Finley | VP of Operations at Coats.

Cyngn announced the successful deployment of its DriveMod Tugger at Coats, a global leader in manufacturing. The autonomous system is now operational at Coats' 150,000+ square foot facility in La Vergne, Tennessee, where it is automating the transportation of wheel service components across production lines.

Steve Bergmeyer, Continuous Improvement & Quality Manager, commented, "Cyngn's self-driving tugger was the perfect solution to support our strategy of advancing automation. Its high load capacity enables us to manage heavier components and bulk orders, driving greater efficiency, reducing costs, and accelerating delivery timelines."

Watch the Coats Case Study Video here.

For more information and to explore customer success stories, visit https://www.cyngn.com/resources/case-studies .

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

