Revolutionizing School Safety: CareHawk's Innovative Spotlight™ Technology Introduces a New Standard in District-Wide Emergency Response

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CareHawk® is proud to unveil a transformative advancement in Life Safety Communication technology, designed to automate and accelerate emergency response protocols for groups of schools in proximity and at a district-wide scale. This next-generation technology ensures rapid, reliable communication across entire school districts and facilities, delivering critical information when it's needed most.

"Our commitment to further expanding this state-of-the-art, fully integrated hardware and software platform, Spotlight™, is unwavering. The ground-breaking advancements transform how school districts connect and communicate, establishing a new benchmark for emergency preparedness and everyday communication to create safer, more responsive learning environments," said Rami Michael, President and CEO of CareHawk.

Spotlight empowers school districts by integrating live intercom and paging systems across schools and administrative offices, centralizing bell schedule management, integrating third-party security and detection systems, and automating district-wide emergency responses in critical moments when every second matters.

With Spotlight, a cutting-edge software suite, school districts can streamline all their schools' internal communication and elevate their emergency preparedness and crisis management. The technology also provides districts with a smooth transition to future-proof IP technologies.

One of Spotlight's most groundbreaking features is its ability to bridge multisystem connectivity between CareHawk's latest CH2000IP platform (IP technology) and the flagship CH1000 platform (Analog/IP hybrid)—a first in the industry, enabling seamless interoperability across generations of systems.

This innovation earned CareHawk recognition at the prestigious 2024 Campus Safety Best Awards. With the CH2000IP's superior integration capabilities, standalone third-party safety systems—such as access control, video surveillance, and classroom instructional audio—can now be interconnected with CareHawk's mass notification infrastructure, expanding their functionality and ensuring a unified safety ecosystem.

In this product release, CareHawk has expanded its portfolio of integrations. New to the CH2000IP platform is a native integration to Lightspeed's Cascadia and Clearmike Classroom Instructional Audio technology, and the Centegix mobile duress system. With these integrations, schools are leveraging advanced safety features such as teacher wearable silent alert buttons, mobile classroom check-ins during lockdowns, muting of non-essential audio during emergencies, and complying with emerging legislation such as Alyssas's Law.

"Through these innovative integrations, we're committed to shaping the future of school technologies, ensuring safer, more efficient, and enriching educational environments for students and staff alike," added Rami Michael.

As schools face increasingly complex safety challenges, CareHawk remains at the forefront of delivering innovative, scalable solutions that enhance communication and protect school communities. With Spotlight, schools can employ the latest in emergency response and communication technology, ensuring that they are equipped for the demands of today and the future.

For more information, please contact:

Adam Bender – Senior Marketing Developer

CareHawk

Phone: (888) 223-5816 x260

Email: [email protected]

About CareHawk

CareHawk is a leading provider of school mass notification technologies, dedicated to enhancing communication and safety in educational environments. With its innovative solutions and commitment to excellence, CareHawk is shaping the future of school safety and emergency response.

SOURCE CareHawk