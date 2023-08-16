Revolutionizing Sustainability: Sneaker Impact Utilizes AI and Innovative Technology to Drive Circular Economy in the Footwear Industry

News provided by

Sneaker Impact

16 Aug, 2023, 14:00 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sneaker Impact, a trailblazing company committed to transforming the environmental impact of the footwear industry, announces its groundbreaking initiative to bring artificial intelligence (AI) and cutting-edge technology into the realm of sustainable production. With a focus on circular economy principles, Sneaker Impact is pioneering the dissection and recycling of sneakers, as well as apparel and other materials, to create new products and foster a greener future. The company recently acquired an industrial grinder and is using state-of-the-art AI software and optical sensors on their new AutoSort machine. This technology ensures precise separation of materials, a crucial step in transforming discarded sneakers into valuable resources for new products. With a team of experts adept at operating these cutting-edge technologies, Sneaker Impact is poised to make substantial strides in revolutionizing sustainability. "While in its early stages, our AI-driven program holds the promise to reshape the way we think about product lifecycles," says Moe Hachem, the founder of Sneaker Impact. "We envision a future where shoes and apparel are repurposed into new products, reducing waste and minimizing our ecological footprint." Sneaker Impact is also proud to announce new strategic partnerships with running industry leaders such as the Running Industry Association (RIA) and the Low Impact Alliance (LIA). These new partnerships underscore the company's commitment to collaboration and innovation within the sustainable running and retail landscape. Furthermore, Sneaker Impact is thrilled to unveil its plans to participate as a exhibitor for the second straight year at the upcoming The Running Event (TRE) in Austin, Texas this November. This prestigious event provides a platform for showcasing their groundbreaking advancements, fostering meaningful connections within the industry, and education of retail stores, brands, industry professionals and the public. However, the road to a circular economy is not without its challenges. Sneaker Impact recognizes the importance of achieving purity levels above 95% in the recycling process to create new products from shredded materials. This requirement applies to a range of materials, including EVA foam, rubber, polyester, cotton, denim, and other components commonly found in shoes, clothing, and gear. As Sneaker Impact continues to develop and refine its AutoSort material dissection and separation program, the company remains steadfast in its mission to drive sustainable change and more circular economies on a local and global scale, benefiting not only its partners but also the planet and its inhabitants.

For media inquiries, contact: Maggie Echenique, Partnership & Outreach Director, Email: [email protected] Phone: (954) 669-0456

SOURCE Sneaker Impact

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.