Revolutionizing Team Travel: EventPipe Partners with TEAMINN to Redefine Hotel Booking for Event Operators and Traveling Teams

EventPipe

13 Sep, 2023

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EventPipe, an innovative event housing management software company, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with TEAMINN, powered by Stack Sports, a leading name in team travel solutions. This collaboration is set to transform the landscape of hotel bookings for event operators and traveling teams, offering seamless and efficient booking technology that simplifies the process for all stakeholders involved.

EventPipe's cutting-edge platform is designed to streamline the hotel booking experience, providing event operators, clubs, and teams with an intuitive and user-friendly system. With a commitment to delivering the most convenient and hassle-free solutions, this partnership underscores TEAMINN's dedication to enhancing the overall experience for event organizers and participants.

"At EventPipe, we've always believed that the travel experience is a crucial aspect of any event. Our partnership with Stack Sports marks a significant step towards revolutionizing how teams and event organizers manage their accommodations," remarked Tim Brown, CEO at EventPipe. "By integrating our cutting-edge booking technology with TEAMINN's industry expertise, we're empowering teams to focus on what truly matters – the game."

One of the key highlights of this collaboration is the emphasis on easy booking technology. With EventPipe's advanced features, event operators can effortlessly manage hotel bookings for their events, ensuring that teams and participants have a comfortable stay. This technology not only saves time but also reduces the complexities often associated with coordinating team travel.

"We are excited to join forces with EventPipe to bring a new level of convenience and efficiency to hotel booking management," said Brandon Hollmann, General Manager at TEAMINN. "Our combined expertise will empower event operators and clubs to seamlessly coordinate accommodations for their traveling teams, ensuring a smoother experience for everyone involved."

This partnership aims to revolutionize how event operators and clubs manage their hotel bookings, ultimately contributing to the success of events and tournaments across various sports. By harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology, EventPipe and TEAMINN are paving the way for more streamlined and organized team travel arrangements.

About EventPipe:
EventPipe is a cloud software company that provides a modern approach to event housing management for event producers, housing companies, meeting planners, and convention and visitor bureaus (CVBs). EventPipe is a comprehensive solution that covers the full event housing lifecycle.

