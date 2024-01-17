Revolutionizing Tech: Allion Unveils Advanced High-Speed Automation Solutions at US DesignCon 2024

TAIPEI, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allion Labs, a global leader in engineering services, is delighted to showcase its cutting-edge High-Speed Automation Solutions at DesignCon 2024, the largest gathering of chip, board, and systems designers in the United States. The event is set to take place at the Santa Clara Convention Center from January 31 to February 1, providing an opportunity for industry professionals to explore the latest high-speed design tools, technologies, and trends.

The Automation Solutions for All Your Needs from Allion Labs!

In the realm of engineering design, pursuing faster and more precise project completion is crucial. However, manual inspections often carry hidden risks, including time-consuming processes, human errors, inconsistent testing quality, and the inability to operate 24/7. High-speed automation solutions, when adopted, can benefit projects with quicker inspections, reduced resource usage, streamlined processes, and improved overall productivity. This enhances project completion speed and resource optimization.

In order to assist the industry in achieving more efficient process production and ensuring product quality stability, Allion Labs, drawing on over 30 years of accumulated validation and scenario design experience, combines hardware, software, and user experience capabilities to exclusively develop a range of High-Speed Automation Solutions. These solutions are showcased at booth #1441 at DesignCon. Visitors can gain in-depth insights into the world of high-speed design through live demonstrations of Automation Solutions and High Speed PCIe Test Fixtures.

Allion has been a pioneer in integrating AI solutions with visual recognition, audio sensor, big data analysis, and smart automation. The AI Solutions can be customized for various applications, user scenarios, products, and services across a variety of industries. We keep cooperating with the server, cable and connector, automotive sector, and networking industry.

Exhibition Information – DesignCon 2024

Date: Jan.30 - Feb. 1, 2024

Location: Santa Clara Convention Center, CA, US

Allion Labs Booth Number: #1441

About Allion Labs, Inc.

Founded in 1991, Allion Labs has accumulated over 30 years of experience in validation.

With its headquarters in Taiwan and branches in the USA, Europe, Japan, and China, Allion provides services to clients worldwide. The company offers professional consulting services in research, design, quality, and production, including product ecosystem scenario testing, standard certification, compliance testing, test fixture design, and High-Speed AI/Automation solutions.

