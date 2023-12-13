Revolutionizing the Road Ahead: Motive Retail Appoints Phil Taylor as President to Lead Automotive Integration Evolution

News provided by

Motive Retail

13 Dec, 2023, 16:10 ET

LONGMONT, Colo., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motive Retail, a leading integrator specializing in modernizing the automotive retail experience, is pleased to announce the appointment of Phil Taylor as its new President. In this role, Mr. Taylor will lead Motive Retail in its mission to further enhance systems interoperability in the automotive industry.

Continue Reading
Phil Taylor, President
Phil Taylor, President

Phil Taylor brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Motive Retail, having held key leadership positions in the technology and automotive sectors. His visionary approach and strategic insights make him an ideal fit to lead Motive Retail into the next phase of its growth and development.

Motive Retail has been a trailblazer in facilitating over a thousand integrations globally in the automotive retail sector. With a focus on providing solutions that optimize business operations, staff efficiency, customer service, and data integrity, the company is poised for continued success under Mr. Taylor's leadership.

"We are thrilled to congratulate Phil on this well-deserved appointment to President. He has been instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our company, and we are confident that his visionary leadership will propel Motive Retail to new heights," said Co-founder, Kim Campassi.

As President, Phil Taylor will spearhead Motive Retail's commitment to addressing the challenges in the automotive industry, including diverse legacy systems, proprietary business rules, and the need for standards. The Motive Integrator eXchange (MIX) will continue to be at the forefront, providing a standardized API platform to meet the evolving needs of the automotive retail landscape.

"I am honored to accept the position of President of the Motive Retail team and build upon its impressive track record. Our focus will be on driving innovations that enhance connectivity and data exchange within the automotive ecosystem. We will continue to collaborate closely with industry stakeholders, ensuring Motive Retail remains a leader in shaping the future of automotive systems interoperability."

About Motive Retail

Established in 2008, Motive Retail is dedicated to modernizing the automotive retail experience by enabling real-time data flow between all parties in the ecosystem. The Motive Integrator Suite, including platforms like MIX™ and Certify™, streamlines integration processes, setting industry standards for efficiency and effectiveness.

The entire Motive Retail team welcomes Phil Taylor to his new role and looks forward to achieving new milestones under his leadership.

For more information about Motive Retail and services available, visit: www.motiveretail.com.

For media inquiries or more information about Motive Retail, please contact:

Drew Williams
drew.williams@authenticom.com

SOURCE Motive Retail

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.