Revolutionizing the Wind Energy Market - ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 Launches in October

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 is set to take place on 30 - 31 October 2023 at the Adora Center in Ho Chi Minh City, providing a unique platform for global top wind farm operators, turbine manufacturers, investors and financiers, legal and advisory firms, construction and component manufacturers, logistics and ports, supply and grid operation, and wind tech solution suppliers to network and establish long-term business relations.

The event will bring together more than 600 C-level energy experts, ministers, CEOs, and decision-makers to discuss and showcase the latest trends, technologies, and business opportunities in the wind energy sector. In addition to the strategic conference, ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 will also host the ASEAN Wind Energy Exhibition and the Offshore WindTech Summit, where thousands of clean energy companies and more than 8,000 highly-targeted visitors are expected to attend.

The ASEAN region has seen significant growth in the wind energy market since 2017, with countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines leading the way. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the region had a cumulative installed wind capacity of 8.5 GW by the end of 2020, with a projected capacity of 35 GW by 2030 if current policies and targets are achieved.

With four successful wind events in Vietnam, ASEAN Wind Energy is the best choice to get involved in wind energy in the region. ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 is an international business platform with leading figures from across the industry sharing valuable insights on how new projects are progressing and where new opportunities will emerge.

ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 will also feature The Wind Future Awards ceremony, which recognises companies for outstanding products and business performance in the wind energy sector.

For more information on the event, please visit the ASEAN Wind Energy 2023 website at www.aseanwindenergy.com.

