Revolutionizing Urban Commuting: ENGWE Introduces the Eco-Friendly P20 ebike

MILAN, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENGWE, a leading innovator in the electric mobility industry, proudly announces the launch of its latest product, the ENGWE P20 e-bike. This release marks a significant milestone in ENGWE's mission to provide affordable, efficient, and environmentally friendly transportation solutions for short trips.

Product Release Promotion - Limited to 150 Pieces:

ENGWE P20 electric bike promotion activity

Pre-order Special: From March 25th to April 7th, customers who sign up will receive a remarkable €150 discount, the final price of the ENGWE P20 eike to just €1049.

Practical Value Gift box: During the sales launch from April 8th to April 30th，all orders of the P20 E-Bike will include a special 10th Anniversary Gift Box valued at $199.

Key Features of the ENGWE P20 eike:



Exclusive Torque-Sensing Algorithm: Offers immediate response and smooth riding experience with 3-speed PAS.

Low Maintenance: The carbon belt ensures maintenance-free operation for up to 33,000km, reducing the need for frequent servicing.

Long-Lasting Battery: Offers up to 100km for one charge, requiring only 2 charges for 5 days of commuting. Making it perfect for daily commuting needs without worrying about running out of power.

Advanced Technology: Equipped with a powerful 36V 250W Spoke Motor and a 36V 9.6Ah battery, providing a smooth and reliable riding experience.

Max Speed: Capable of reaching speeds up to 15.6MPH (25KPH) for swift and efficient commuting.

Safety First: Features an integrated safety lighting system with front and rear turn signals and brake highlighting for enhanced visibility on the road.

Convenient Portability: Effortlessly folds in just 10 seconds, with a weight of only 18.4kg for easy carrying in any situation.

Effective Anti-Theft: Ensures peace of mind with a battery safety lock for secure operation.

"With the ENGWE P20 e-bike, we are redefining the concept of urban commuting," said a spokesperson for ENGWE. "Our commitment to providing the best riding experience at an affordable price underscores our dedication to helping people explore a new way of commuting. We invite everyone to join us in this journey towards a greener, more efficient future."

For more information about the ENGWE electric bikes and to take advantage of the limited-time promotional offers, visit ENGWE's official website and sign up today.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2370146/ENGWE_P20_electric_bike_promotion_activity.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2341757/ENGWE_Logo.jpg