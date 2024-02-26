REVOLVE APPOINTS MARIANNA HEWITT AS CREATIVE DIRECTOR OF EXCLUSIVE LABEL, L'ACADEMIE

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global fashion retailer, REVOLVE, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Marianna Hewitt as the Creative Director of their exclusive in-house label, L'Academie. This announcement comes off the success of Marianna x REVOLVE curated collection that launched in December 2022. As an entrepreneur, fashion enthusiast, and leading influencer, Marianna Hewitt brings a refreshing vision and personal style to L'Academie, to reimagine the brand's aesthetic.

Photo Credit: Anna Sokol
Marianna Hewitt, Co-Founder of Summer Fridays - a top selling beauty brand on REVOLVE, will be instrumental in shaping the overarching concept and trend direction for L'Academie. From the vision to the curation of its overall aesthetic, Marianna will be deeply involved in every step of the process including fabric and color selection, fittings and design meetings, and offering her keen insights to determine the style direction of each piece.

Marianna will continue to work closely alongside the REVOLVE team throughout the entire lifecycle of the brand's collections and collaborate on editorial direction for campaigns as well as site merchandising. Marianna notes that she "collaborated closely with the L'Academie team to curate my dream wardrobe with versatile essentials to wear effortlessly from meetings to my next trip."

"It is an honor for me to be a part of REVOLVE in a bigger way as Creative Director of L'Academie, a brand that has been part of my wardrobe since 2015. Together with this talented team, we've stayed true to the brand's core essence and reimagined it to have pieces I would want in my dream wardrobe." - Marianna Hewitt, Creative Director, L'Academie

"Marianna has been a long time collaborator and friend of REVOLVE. It has been incredible to follow her journey over the years as a blogger, influencer to business woman to now becoming Creative Director of REVOLVE's very own, L'Academie. We're so excited to introduce Marianna's first collection with our community as we continue to elevate our in-house brands with a fresh perspective." - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, RVLV Group

REVOLVE and Marianna are excited to introduce the new L'Academie, a Parisian-inspired collection, bringing a touch of Paris to fashion enthusiasts around the world. The collection features timeless pieces that elevate everyday wear, promising versatility and sophistication for seasons to come. Marianna's passion for creating a wardrobe that seamlessly transitions from professional settings to leisure aligns perfectly with the ethos of L'Academie and REVOLVE.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

