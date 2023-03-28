REVOLVE CELEBRATES 20 YEARS AS A LEADING RETAIL DESTINATION FOR FASHION AND LIFESTYLE BRANDS WITH THE RETURN OF THE WORLD RENOWN REVOLVE FESTIVAL

The sixth annual fashion, music and lifestyle festival returns to the desert on April 15 and April 16, 2023 in partnership with The h.wood Group

LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the return of the highly anticipated, star-studded REVOLVE Festival for its sixth year this April. In partnership with The h.wood Group, REVOLVE Festival will deliver unparalleled entertainment, fashion, beauty and lifestyle experiences over two days in Thermal, CA on Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16.

Guests can expect a weekend full of the highest trending fashion from REVOLVE and emerging music from today's hottest artists. Previous year's performers and DJs have included Post Malone, Jack Harlow, Willow, Latto, Cardi B, Migos, Offset, SZA, Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg, Chance the Rapper, YG, Snoop Dogg, Tyga, Rick Ross, Saweetie, Rae Sremmurd, SAINt jHN, ScHoolboy Q, 2Chainz and more.

REVOLVE Festival is known for its total social takeover with hundreds of creators, celebrities and performing artists including the likes of Brooklyn Beckham, Odell Beckham Jr., Orlando Bloom, Timothée Chalamet, Diddy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kaia Gerber, Winnie Harlow, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tobey Maguire, Shay Mitchell, Sydney Sweeney, Emily Ratajkowski, Quavo, Nicole Richie, Joan Smalls, Sophie Turner and many, many more in attendance throughout the years.

As part of REVOLVE's 20th Anniversary festivities, REVOLVE will host an intimate group of brand partners, VIPs, friends and family at the REVOLVE Hotel, a take over of Palm Springs' trendy The Colony Hotel.

Official payment partner Zip, the exclusive Revolve Festival buy now, pay later partner, will be on the festival grounds to offer attendees an elevated lounge experience. Revolve and Zip are also teaming up to promote a social sweepstakes between April 1-4 where one winner will be selected to win 2 invitations to the exclusive REVOLVE Festival event, a travel credit and REVOLVE shopping credit.

Guests will also enjoy cocktails provided by Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila, the exclusive tequila partner of REVOLVE Festival, and beverages by ready to drink partner, Onda Tequila Seltzer by Shay Mitchell. Other food and beverage options include LA-based market Erewhon, Raising Cane's and Beyond Meat. Additionally, this year's festival will have more experiential photo moments than ever that will have guests feeling as if they've entered a new world with larger than life immersive moments, including a fifteen-foot sunken UFO.

Hospitality partner, The h.wood Group, will be returning to help curate the weekend's festivities, infusing the afterparties and events with its signature approach and VIP guest curation to provide an unparalleled experience.

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

The h.wood Group

The h.wood Group is a Los Angeles-based, hospitality and lifestyle marketing company with an iconic portfolio of luxury nightlife and restaurant venues. The vision of longtime friends John Terzian and Brian Toll, The h.wood Group was founded in 2008 as a way for the consummate hosts and entrepreneurs to bring their high-end, thoughtful concepts and passion for service to life. From Delilah and The Nice Guy, to Bootsy Bellows and Harriet's, The h.wood Group is responsible for some of the most iconic brands in the world. With eleven venues in Los Angeles, three across the country and six new ones on the horizon, The h.wood Group is rapidly expanding thanks to its multi-concept portfolio uniquely positioned to cater to different markets. This growth is guided by the brand's core values - distinct design, exceptional service and palpable atmosphere - which combine to create extraordinary moments for every guest. The h.wood Group experience is known well beyond the walls of their brick-and-mortar locations, through its work as one of the most reputable event producers in the world. With passions for art, fashion, sports and entertainment, The h.wood Group's signature approach to service and storytelling unites brands, consumers and talent at some of the world's most iconic cultural events including Coachella, F1, Cannes, Art Basel and more. The h.wood Group offers corporate branding, catering, event production and marketing services at both private events and international pop-ups, reflecting and shaping popular culture on both local and global scales.

For more information, visit https://hwoodgroup.com/

