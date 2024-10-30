REVOLVE GROUP ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE HOLIDAY SHOP AT THE GROVE IN LOS ANGELES

Introducing the REVOLVE Holiday Shop: The Ultimate Destination for Curated Fashion and Gifts

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revolve Group (RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces the opening of its exclusive, REVOLVE Holiday Shop at The Grove in Los Angeles, running from November 14th through January 4th.

REVOLVE's limited-time holiday shop will invite customers into a cozy, winter-themed space, highlighting a focused selection of holiday apparel, accessories, and gifts for the ultimate seasonal shopping experience. FWRD will have an exclusive Shop-in-Shop featuring a refined collection of luxury designer brands and rare vintage pieces from FWRD Renew, offering a seamless blend of contemporary style and high-end fashion.

To keep customers engaged throughout the season, the REVOLVE Holiday Shop will feature rotating activations and shop-in-shops from in-house brands including HELSA and L'Academie and exclusive brand partners including Alexander Wang, creating a dynamic and evolving retail experience. The shop will also incorporate experiential elements, such as meet-and-greets with talent, curated edits, and workshops, further enhancing consumer engagement and brand loyalty.

Happy Returns will have a dedicated returns bar that will offer customers a seamless in-person return experience. Customers will have the ability to return orders from REVOLVE, FWRD, and other select Happy Returns brand partners.

REVOLVE is recognized for its impactful in-person experiences that help the brand build strong connections with its audience beyond online shopping. By choosing The Grove, a renowned LA landmark and the go-to holiday destination in the city, REVOLVE will deliver its immersive brand experience in a location that attracts a broad mix of shoppers, from locals to tourists. This holiday shop will showcase REVOLVE and FWRD's product assortment across apparel, beauty, and home, creating memorable in-person experiences while reinforcing REVOLVE's presence in this key market. It's an opportunity to merge the energy of REVOLVE's signature events with the festive holiday spirit, ultimately driving both brand loyalty and sales. Located in the heart of The Grove, the REVOLVE Holiday Shop is poised to be this season's must-visit spot.

"We are excited to open the REVOLVE Holiday Shop at The Grove, marking a significant step forward in expanding the physical presence of both REVOLVE and FWRD. After proven success with pop-ups and our recent venture into brick-and-mortar, we wanted to introduce a new customer touchpoint during the holiday season and what better way to do that than in our hometown and at The Grove - the most highly trafficked destination for holiday shopping in Los Angeles. The Holiday Shop embodies our commitment to delivering immersive experiences that resonate with our customers, and by enhancing our physical footprint, we aim to deepen connections with our community and showcase the innovative spirit that defines our brands." - Michael Mente, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Revolve Group Inc

Featured brands include:

REVOLVE

Helsa

L'Academie

Majorelle

Grlfrnd

Guizio

Lioness

Ser.o.ya

Cult Gaia

FWRD:

Christopher Esber

Eterne

Magda Butrum

The Attico

Wardrobe NYC

FWRD Renew

Location: The Grove, 189 The Grove Drive, Los Angeles, CA

Dates: November 14, 2024 – January 4, 2025

Hours:

Monday – Thursday: 10am-9pm

Friday – Saturday: 10am-10pm

Sunday: 11am-8pm

Special Hours:

November 28 - Thanksgiving: Closed

November 29 - Black Friday: 9AM to 10PM

December 9-23: 10AM to 10PM

December 24: 10AM to 6PM

December 25 - Christmas: Closed

December 31: 10AM to 6PM

For more information, please visit www.revolve.com .

About Revolve Group, Inc.

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer a highly curated assortment of iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

About The Grove

Developed by Caruso in 2002, The Grove is one of the country's most acclaimed shopping, dining and lifestyle destinations, offering the best mix of retail, restaurants and entertainment in Southern California. Set on 20 acres adjacent to the historic Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, The Grove offers a welcoming park-like setting with a vibrant pedestrian streetscape and first-class retail experience that successfully marries hometown charm with high-end shopping. This unique mix has earned The Grove recognition as the heart of the city – a "see and be seen" destination, a neighborhood gem and a community all its own. The Grove's award-winning design, first-class Concierge service and community-like ambiance have garnered numerous awards and recognition throughout the retail industry, including being named the "#1 Shopping Destination in Los Angeles" by TripAdvisor, and ranking #2 of Fortune's "10 Highest Sales-Generating Shopping Centers" in the country. The Grove also tops Shopping Center Today's list of top 10 shopping centers in the world based on sales per square foot. For more information, please visit The Grove at https://thegrovela.com or on Instagram @TheGroveLA

