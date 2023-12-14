REVOLVE GROUP ANNOUNCES REVOLVE + FWRD ACTIVATIONS IN ASPEN FOR WINTER 2023 / 2024

Introducing the First-Ever Aspen REVOLVE + FWRD Pop-Up Shop and The Snow Lodge x REVOLVE Après Ski Concert Series

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces its pop-up shop and immersive retail experience, nestled in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This limited-time pop-up will showcase a carefully curated selection of unique collections from both REVOLVE and FWRD, inviting customers to engage with their favorite brands in real life and shop a highly curated assortment of styles from their winter collections. For the first time, customers will have the unique opportunity to explore and shop from both sites in one store.

REVOLVE Group's strategic activation in Aspen is driven by the unparalleled appeal of this iconic winter destination. The Aspen Pop-Up is meticulously curated, featuring a selection of distinguished brands from REVOLVE and FWRD, ranging from emerging designers to cold-weather essentials, menswear, beauty products, and accessories. Notably, FWRD Renew amplifies the experience with a unique offering of vintage and rare ready-to-wear (RTW), handbags, jewelry, and sunglasses. The pop-up experience underscores REVOLVE Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to its clientele, positioning Aspen as the ultimate stage for the convergence of luxury, style, and innovation and providing further opportunities to showcase a vast yet curated assortment of winter clothing, accessories, and beauty products. Bolt, the official checkout partner of the REVOLVE and FWRD pop-up, will offer consumers a fast, one-click checkout experience, and 10% off select products at the pop-up. Using customized QR codes, shoppers can scan and transact making it simple and seamless to buy the season's latest pieces.

To celebrate this exciting venture, REVOLVE is welcoming invite-only guests to an exclusive opening party on December 14, 2023, with public access following on December 15. Located at 410 E. Hyman Ave, the Aspen Pop-Up marks the first physical integration of REVOLVE and FWRD, with REVOLVE on the first floor and FWRD on the second floor, allowing customers to seamlessly explore and engage with both platforms.

Simultaneously, REVOLVE proudly announced its exclusive partnership as the Fashion and Beauty Retail Partner for The Snow Lodge Après Ski Concert Series and will spearhead the creation of captivating fan-facing experiential encounters throughout the winter season. The company is poised to design and bring to life these engaging fan experiences during the weekly outdoor Après Ski Concerts from December 23, 2023, to March 16, 2024.

The REVOLVE + FWRD Pop-Up will be open December 15, 2023 until March 17, 2024. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 10am to 7pm. Hours are subject to change for special events.

"We're thrilled to announce our presence in Aspen this winter with the launch of our REVOLVE and FWRD Pop-Up, an immersive and vibrant retail destination. The space is beautifully curated for winter essentials, providing both new and loyal existing customers with the unique opportunity to shop from both brands in one space for the first time. Our vision is to establish REVOLVE and FWRD as the premier shopping destination in the heart of this iconic ski town while delivering epic activations through our partnership with The Snow Lodge." - Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE Group

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com .

