REVOLVE GROUP ANNOUNCES REVOLVE + FWRD ACTIVATIONS IN ASPEN FOR WINTER 2023 / 2024

News provided by

Revolve Group, Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

Introducing the First-Ever Aspen REVOLVE + FWRD Pop-Up Shop and The Snow Lodge x REVOLVE Après Ski Concert Series

ASPEN, Colo., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REVOLVE Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announces its pop-up shop and immersive retail experience, nestled in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This limited-time pop-up will showcase a carefully curated selection of unique collections from both REVOLVE and FWRD, inviting customers to engage with their favorite brands in real life and shop a highly curated assortment of styles from their winter collections. For the first time, customers will have the unique opportunity to explore and shop from both sites in one store.

REVOLVE Group's strategic activation in Aspen is driven by the unparalleled appeal of this iconic winter destination. The Aspen Pop-Up is meticulously curated, featuring a selection of distinguished brands from REVOLVE and FWRD, ranging from emerging designers to cold-weather essentials, menswear, beauty products, and accessories. Notably, FWRD Renew amplifies the experience with a unique offering of vintage and rare ready-to-wear (RTW), handbags, jewelry, and sunglasses. The pop-up experience underscores REVOLVE Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences to its clientele, positioning Aspen as the ultimate stage for the convergence of luxury, style, and innovation and providing further opportunities to showcase a vast yet curated assortment of winter clothing, accessories, and beauty products.  Bolt, the official checkout partner of the REVOLVE and FWRD pop-up, will offer consumers a fast, one-click checkout experience, and 10% off select products at the pop-up. Using customized QR codes, shoppers can scan and transact making it simple and seamless to buy the season's latest pieces.

To celebrate this exciting venture, REVOLVE is welcoming invite-only guests to an exclusive opening party on December 14, 2023, with public access following on December 15. Located at 410 E. Hyman Ave, the Aspen Pop-Up marks the first physical integration of REVOLVE and FWRD, with REVOLVE on the first floor and FWRD on the second floor, allowing customers to seamlessly explore and engage with both platforms.

Simultaneously, REVOLVE proudly announced its exclusive partnership as the Fashion and Beauty Retail Partner for The Snow Lodge Après Ski Concert Series and will spearhead the creation of captivating fan-facing experiential encounters throughout the winter season. The company is poised to design and bring to life these engaging fan experiences during the weekly outdoor Après Ski Concerts from December 23, 2023, to March 16, 2024.

The REVOLVE + FWRD Pop-Up will be open December 15, 2023 until March 17, 2024. Hours of operation are Monday-Sunday 10am to 7pm. Hours are subject to change for special events.

"We're thrilled to announce our presence in Aspen this winter with the launch of our REVOLVE and FWRD Pop-Up, an immersive and vibrant retail destination. The space is beautifully curated for winter essentials, providing both new and loyal existing customers with the unique opportunity to shop from both brands in one space for the first time. Our vision is to establish REVOLVE and FWRD as the premier shopping destination in the heart of this iconic ski town while delivering epic activations through our partnership with The Snow Lodge." -  Raissa Gerona, Chief Brand Officer, REVOLVE Group

FEATURED BRANDS AND PARTNERS: HERE

Imagery: HERE

Media Contacts:
[email protected]
[email protected]

About Revolve Group
Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of  curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

SOURCE Revolve Group, Inc.

Also from this source

Revolve Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Raymond James and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

Revolve Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Raymond James and Morgan Stanley Investor Conferences

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, will present at the following...
Revolve Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revolve Group Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, today announced financial results...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Fashion

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.