reVolver Podcasts and Senders Streaming Launch Preachers Row, a Global Faith-Based Audio Network

DALLAS, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- reVolver Podcasts, the leading multicultural audio network in the U.S., has partnered with Senders Streaming, a subsidiary of Senders NFLMG, to launch Preachers Row, a new faith-based digital audio destination delivering sermons, devotionals, and inspirational conversations to audiences worldwide.

The partnership combines Senders Streaming's expertise in faith and family programming with reVolver Podcasts' distribution, monetization, and marketing capabilities, providing ministries with a turnkey platform to expand their global reach across major podcast platforms.

"Preachers Row expands our mission to deliver uplifting messages to listeners wherever they are," said Joe Courrege, Founder of Senders Streaming & NFLMG. "By aligning with reVolver's world-class platform, we're helping ministries share life-changing content in both English and Spanish with millions of listeners on demand and across the globe."

"Faith content continues to experience strong growth within digital audio," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "Our partnership with Senders Streaming empowers ministries with scalable distribution, premium advertising opportunities, and the marketing support needed to grow their audience and deepen their impact."

Preachers Row will debut with a lineup of nationally recognized churches and faith leaders, including Apostle Guillermo Maldonado, Éxito en la Familia with Luis and Kristen Román, Pastor Patty Valenzuela, Reverend Rich Vera, Dr. Hernan Castaño with God of Miracles, Glory to God Ministries, Leading the Way with Dr. Michael Youssef, and more.

Among the flagship programs is Lo sobrenatural ahora con el Apostol Guillermo Maldonado, a Spanish-language program delivering a powerful message of Jesus Christ and His supernatural power. Through biblical teaching and real-life testimonies, the program brings audiences messages of salvation, healing, and transformation, further strengthening Preachers Row's commitment to serving Spanish-speaking audiences globally.

Additional ministries will be announced as the network expands, creating a robust digital marketplace connecting trusted faith voices with global audiences.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

About reVolver Podcasts

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

About Senders Streaming

Senders Streaming, a subsidiary of Senders NFLMG, develops, distributes, and monetizes inspirational programming across FAST Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television, digital, and audio platforms. Its portfolio includes national television networks, large-scale FAST channels, and podcast solutions designed for faith-based and family-friendly audiences. The company represents many of the world's most recognized ministries, including Joel Osteen, Dr. David Jeremiah, Dr. Robert Jeffress, Joni Lamb, and others.

SOURCE reVolver Podcasts