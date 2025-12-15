reVolver Podcasts Launches "DangerTV: Fight to Survive," a Weekly Real-Life Wilderness Thriller Podcast

Every Wednesday New Series Showcases Harrowing True Stories Of Hunters, Sportsmen, And Adventurers Who Stared Death in the Face And Lived To Tell It

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts announces the debut of DangerTV: Fight to Survive, a gripping new weekly series hosted by Craig DeMartino, premiering this December. The podcast dives deep into the terrifying moments experienced by hunters, sportsmen, and fishermen who unexpectedly crossed paths with nature's most unforgiving forces.

Each episode brings listeners to the razor's edge of real-life peril, sharing firsthand accounts of survival against all odds. DangerTV: Fight to Survive blends the adrenaline of wilderness adventure with the immersive depth of documentary storytelling—delivering powerful narratives spanning the worlds of Wilderness, Places & Travel, and Documentary content.

The launch also includes a fully produced Spanish-language version of the series titled DangerTV Luchar Para Sobrevivir, expanding the program's reach to the rapidly growing U.S. Hispanic podcast audience. This companion series delivers the same high-intensity survival stories with culturally resonant narration and storytelling, giving Spanish-speaking listeners an authentic and immersive experience that mirrors the impact of the English-language show.

Beyond the thrill of survival stories, the podcast speaks directly to today's lifestyle trends, tapping into the growing cultural appetite for the outdoors, personal resilience, and adventure-focused living. Whether listeners are seasoned hikers, weekend campers, armchair explorers, or fans of high-impact storytelling, the series inspires a deeper appreciation for nature, preparedness, and the grit required to push past fear when confronted with the unknown.

"Fight to Survive takes listeners into some of the most extraordinary real-life encounters ever captured in audio," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "These stories remind us of the unpredictability of nature and the remarkable resilience of the human spirit. We're proud to bring such gripping, high-quality storytelling to audiences across the country."

Hosted by Craig DeMartino—himself no stranger to outdoor adversity—the podcast presents new episodes every Wednesday, offering listeners a pulse-pounding mid-week escape into the wild.

"We were looking for a partner that could bring a multicultural audience to the table in light of the fact that DangerTV's podcasts will be available in Spanish and English, and its FAST channels over deliver a young male multicultural audience. Those realities made the decision to partner with Revolver an easy one, they were clearly the ideal platform," said Javier Saralegui, CEO/Founder, DangerTV LLC

DangerTV: Fight to Survive will be available across all major podcast platforms.

reVolver Podcasts is a leading force in digital audio content, dedicated to providing diverse, innovative, and engaging podcasts across various genres. With a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, reVolver Podcasts continues to shape the future of digital storytelling, programming is free to millions of listeners in the U.S. and around the world across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store available in the reVolver Podcasts App on Roku streaming devices and at www.revolverpodcasts.com .

