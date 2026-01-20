reVolver Podcasts Launches EL PO´CAS, a New Spanish-Language Music Commentary Podcast Powered by Bogotá's RPM Records

Four voices, eight ears, and infinite passion for sound unite to share the stories, characters, and discoveries shaping music across generations

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- reVolver Podcasts, a leading multicultural audio network based in Dallas, Texas, today announced the launch of EL PO´CAS, a new Spanish-language podcast created with the support of RPM Records, the renowned vinyl shop in Bogotá, Colombia.

EL PO´CAS is rooted in a simple but powerful idea: music is not only sound, it is an ongoing conversation that connects us to the past, the present, and the future. In each episode, four distinct voices come together to share the most personal and deep discoveries from their musical journeys, recommending stories, sounds, and characters that have shaped the musical scene across generations. Designed for anyone who feels that intrinsic need to share music with others, the podcast delivers a highly curated listening experience that is intimate, thoughtful, and culturally alive.

"EL PO´CAS is a celebration of music as identity, memory, and connection," said Jack Hobbs, President of reVolver Podcasts. "This show brings together authentic voices with real credibility and deep roots in the Colombian and international music community. We're proud to welcome EL PO´CAS into the reVolver network and to amplify the passion behind RPM Records in Bogotá through a podcast built for true music lovers."

The EL PO´CAS lineup includes Guillermo Patiño, broadcasting from Barcelona, who brings the essence of the alternative movement and a deep connection to the influential local scene of the 1990s through his work as a creator of the legendary program Radio Paramecio and his involvement in iconic cultural spaces from that era. Joining him is Luis Fernando Rondón, a veteran music journalist and radio host who has dedicated his career to documenting Colombian rock, notably through the iconic program Rock 91.9, and whose work preserving the country's sonic heritage makes him a leading guide for this kind of conversation. Max Correa, the driving force behind RPM Records, represents the raw authenticity of vinyl culture with a steadfast punk spirit and a visceral love for music, complemented by a strong passion for music books and subculture history. Rounding out the hosts is Julián Correcha, a key figure in Bogotá's independent music ecosystem, known for his deep dedication to curation through projects like Mucha Música and El Parlante Amarillo, and widely recognized as an early pioneer of podcast-like formats in Colombia after launching his project El Mixedtape in 2007.

EL PO´CAS is a Spanish-language music and music commentary podcast with an explicit content advisory. New episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays, and the show will be available on all major audio platforms.

reVolver Podcasts is the leading multicultural, audio-on-demand content creator and distributor in the U.S. Home to Erazno y La Chokolata, El Show de Piolín, The Shoboy Show, Panda Show - Picante, and Don Cheto Al Aire, plus more than 70 additional programs spanning sports, music, finance, entertainment, lifestyle, health and wellness, inspiration, news, branded content, and live events, distributed across Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, iHeartRadio app, Amazon Music, also available for download on the reVolver Podcasts App through the Samsung Galaxy Store and on Roku streaming devices and at reVolverPodcasts.com. For more information about the company, visit www.revolverpodcasts.com.

