RevOpsis Appoints Ronil Patel as Chief Business Officer

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevOpsis Therapeutics, a next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation of multispecific ophthalmic therapies, announced today the appointment of Ronil Patel as Chief Business Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Patel will be responsible for RevOpsis' global strategy and business development.

Patel brings over 15 years of experience in drug development, with a strong track record in early-stage asset management, strategic R&D decisions, and designing fast-to-market strategies. He excels in realizing commercial value, addressing unmet needs, and facilitating strategic transactions and funding for biotech companies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ronil Patel to the RevOpsis team," said Ram Bhandari, interim CEO of RevOpsis. "His extensive experience in the healthcare industry, particularly in the ophthalmic sector, and his strategic vision will be invaluable as we advance our lead asset RO-104 and other product candidates. Ronil's leadership will be instrumental in driving our corporate strategy, business development, and operational excellence."

Patel currently serves as a strategic advisor to Collage Venture Partners and was previously the Chief Business Officer at Ocuphire Pharma, a publicly traded ophthalmology biotechnology company. Prior to Ocuphire, Patel led business development for Point Guard Partners and Oculos Clinical Research (now iuvo Bioscience). Patel has been instrumental in biotech research and development and global business expansion. He has also contributed to teams that have secured approximately $100 million in funding and finalized licensing and exit deals valued at over $500 million.

"The science behind RevOpsis is what attracted me to the company," said Patel. "The RevMod platform, particularly the lead asset RO-104, addresses a significant unmet need in the retina market. The management and Board's vision for the company, along with their passion for patient care, were key drivers in my decision to join. My primary goal is to prepare the company for near-term growth as our product candidates mature through the drug development process, and to increase business development efforts with pharma partners and investors to share and amplify RevOpsis' story."

Patel highlighted some of the current challenges and opportunities in the ophthalmic industry: "Funding is one of the biggest challenges, and RevOpsis is one of the few private companies that has managed to secure funding to progress RO-104 through important milestones. Sustainable vision gains and treatment durability continue to be significant unmet needs in the treatment of neovascular AMD; as innovators in the development of multispecific biologics for ocular use, RevOpsis has the potential to transform the treatment of retinal vascular diseases".

Looking ahead, Patel envisions RevOpsis as a global leader in multispecific antibodies, beginning with retinal diseases. He aims to build upon existing processes and relationships, bringing in resources and vendor partnerships to support the company's accelerated path to human clinical trials.

"My vision for RevOpsis is to be a leader in multispecific antibodies by maximizing the 'plug-and-play' capabilities of the RevMod platform," he added. "We have a talented team of scientists that can progress product candidates, and we plan to enlist partners with the experience, know-how, and resources to bring these candidates across the finish line."

About RO-104

Leveraging the proprietary RevMod platform, RO-104 is RevOpsis' current lead candidate. Engineered as a first-in-class fully human modular tri-specific biologic designed to address all three clinically validated dominant angiogenic pathways (VEGF-A, VEGF-C, Ang-2) implicated in retinal vascular disease progression, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). RO-104 represents a significant innovative advancement in the treatment landscape for retinal vascular diseases. Backed by a significant body of preclinical evidence demonstrating intended efficacy and safety in established animal models, RO-104 heralds a transformative approach positioned to redefine the current standard of care for patients with nAMD.

About RevMod Platform

The proprietary RevMod Platform employs a modular 'plug-and-play' approach to streamline and expedite the efficient discovery and development of multispecific biologics targeting a wide spectrum of chronic, prevalent, large diseases, that are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Our proprietary platform boasts a vast library of nearly 30 billion fully human antibody components in a structured phage display system, facilitating rapid identification and assembly of multispecific product candidates. With seamless compatibility, the RevMod platform enables swift and efficient design of multispecific biologics to address unmet needs in major therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, oncology, and immune-mediated diseases.

About RevOpsis Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, RevOpsis Therapeutics is a privately held, next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies. Guided by a team of leading physicians, scientists, and business leaders, we are dedicated to leveraging our proprietary RevMod Platform to develop and commercialize groundbreaking treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases. With a steadfast commitment to responsibly advancing patient care, we aim to usher in a new era of improved disease management and extended disease remission. For more information, please visit www.revopsis.com.

