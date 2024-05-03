RevOpsis Welcomes Dr. Emmett Cunningham to Strategic Advisory Board

Internationally renowned ophthalmologist and investment leader joins to support advancement of disruptive ophthalmic treatments

SAN CARLOS, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RevOpsis Therapeutics, a next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies, announced today the appointment of Dr. Emmett Cunningham to its Strategic Advisory Board (SAB) and as a private investor. Dr. Cunningham, a distinguished figure in the ophthalmic and investment communities, brings more than twenty years of experience as a full-time entrepreneur and investor to his new role with RevOpsis.

Dr. Cunningham is currently Senior Partner at HealthQuest Capital Management. Prior, he most recently served as a Senior Managing Director at Blackstone Life Sciences group (BXLS) of Blackstone, Inc. (BX), through the acquisition of Clarus Ventures in 2018, where he was a member of the full-time investment team since Clarus' inception in 2006.

"I am honored to join RevOpsis as an early investor and Strategic Advisory Board member. My experience is well aligned to contribute to the RevOpsis mission of revolutionizing ophthalmic therapies," said Dr. Emmett Cunningham. "I am impressed by the company's dedication to innovation and commitment to improving patient care. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive their pipeline of transformative treatments forward."

With a career spanning notable roles at leading investment firms, Dr. Cunningham's expertise in guiding successful investments in biotechnology companies is unparalleled. His track record includes significant contributions to the development and FDA approval of ten therapeutics, with an additional therapeutic pending FDA submission.

His visionary leadership and strategic insights have played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of ophthalmic therapies, driving innovation, and fostering growth within the industry. Dr. Cunningham's prestigious career includes several prominent board memberships with various noteworthy biopharmaceutical companies including several ophthalmology focused companies such as Annexon Biosciences, GrayBug Vision, Nacuity Pharmaceuticals, and Eyconis, where he is co-founder and executive chair.

"We are excited to welcome Dr. Emmett Cunningham to our Strategic Advisory Board," said RevOpsis interim CEO Dr. Ram Bhandari. "Dr. Cunningham's wealth of experience and deep understanding of the ophthalmic and investment landscapes make him an invaluable asset to the RevOpsis SAB. Dr. Cunningham's guidance will be instrumental as we continue to advance our proprietary Rev-Mod Platform and develop novel treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases, including our current lead candidate RO-104."

In addition to his remarkable achievements in the investment sector, Dr. Cunningham is widely recognized as an internationally renowned specialist in infectious and inflammatory eye diseases. He has authored over 400 publications and made significant contributions to advancing the understanding and treatment of vision-related disorders.

About RO-104

Leveraging the proprietary Rev-Mod platform, RO-104 is RevOpsis' current lead candidate. Engineered as a first-in-class fully human modular tri-specific biologic designed to address all three clinically validated dominant angiogenic pathways (VEGF-A, VEGF-C, Ang-2) implicated in retinal vascular disease progression, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (nAMD). RO-104 represents a significant innovative advancement in the treatment landscape for retinal vascular diseases. Backed by a significant body of preclinical evidence demonstrating intended efficacy and safety in established animal models, RO-104 heralds a transformative approach positioned to redefine the current standard of care for patients with nAMD.

About Rev-Mod Platform

The proprietary Rev-Mod Platform employs a modular 'plug-and-play' approach to streamline and expedite the efficient discovery and development of multispecific biologics targeting a wide spectrum of chronic, prevalent, large diseases, that are the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Our proprietary platform boasts a vast library of nearly 30 billion fully human antibody components in a structured phage display system, facilitating rapid identification and assembly of multispecific product candidates. With seamless compatibility, the Rev-Mod platform enables swift and efficient design of multispecific biologics to address unmet needs in major therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, oncology, and immune-mediated diseases.

About RevOpsis Therapeutics

Founded in 2018, RevOpsis Therapeutics is a privately held, next-generation biopharmaceutical company spearheading innovation in ophthalmic therapies. Guided by a team of leading physicians, scientists, and business leaders, we are dedicated to leveraging our proprietary Rev-Mod Platform to develop and commercialize groundbreaking treatments for chronic multifactorial diseases. With a steadfast commitment to responsibly advancing patient care, we aim to usher in a new era of improved disease management and extended disease remission. For more information, please visit www.revopsis.com.

