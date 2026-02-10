RevRise Media Expands Leadership Team to Scale Proprietary Insurtech Platform

2026 is poised to be a landmark year for this tech-powered insurance marketing company.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevRise Media, a San Diego-based insurtech company, entered 2026 with an expanded leadership team focused on scaling its proprietary platform and accelerating innovation across the insurance technology ecosystem.

RevRise, founded by four insurtech veterans, now benefits from the impressive credentials of a management team prepared and qualified to take the Company even further. 2025 concluded with RevRise naming its first hire, Derek Mertins, as Vice President of Sales, and its first marketing hire, Nick Beavis as Vice President of Marketing.

In addition to these promotions, RevRise recently welcomed Anna Arsentieva as Director of Engineering. Arsentieva brings deep industry experience, with previous roles at Assurance IQ and HealthSherpa, and will lead engineering efforts as RevRise continues building its platform.

Reflecting on the company's leadership team and product vision, Arsentieva added, "RevRise has assembled a leadership team that matches the ambition of what we're building. I'm proud to be part of a group that's as focused on the people we serve - agencies and consumers - as we are the technology that connects them."

With these key positions in place, the Company is focused on expanding the capabilities of its proprietary technology that connects insurance agencies with in-market consumers, while continuing to build a world-class team to execute its ambitious product roadmap. RevRise's leadership expansion reflects the company's continued investment in both platform development and long-term scalability. By strengthening leadership across Engineering, Marketing, and Sales, RevRise is positioned to deepen its agency partnerships, accelerate product delivery, and continue improving the consumer experience across the insurance shopping journey.

**About RevRise Media ** RevRise Media is a San Diego-based insurtech company building technology that connects insurance agencies with in-market consumers through a proprietary platform. RevRise partners with agencies across the U.S. to drive measurable growth through performance-focused acquisition.

