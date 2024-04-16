RevUP 2024 Highlights: Pioneering Collaboration and Innovation in Construction

Revizto gathers hundreds of AECO thought leaders and professionals from 13 different countries at their annual global user conference in Denver, Colorado to foster industry innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Revizto , the industry-leading Integrated Collaboration Platform that streamlines and centralizes project workflows and communication, concluded their second annual global user conference, RevUP 2024 , exceeding expectations as a landmark event in the construction industry. Embodying the company's mission of "Building Better Together" through a compelling blend of insightful keynote speeches, interactive breakout sessions, and thought-provoking panel discussions. It became a melting pot of ideas, uniting participants from across the globe in a shared vision for innovation and sustainability.

The conference was not just about showcasing the latest technologies, but fostering a community of professionals eager to drive change. Networking opportunities allowed for the formation of valuable connections, while the exchange of insights and experiences underscored the event's role as a catalyst for future progress. As attendees departed, they carried with them not only new knowledge and contacts but a renewed commitment to transforming the construction landscape, making RevUP 2024 a significant step forward in the industry's journey towards a more collaborative and innovative future.

If you missed the event, here are six highlights from this year's global user conference.

Software Release Sneak Peek: Revizto's Latest Innovation Preview

At the conference's Expo Hall, the Revizto booth showcased latest software updates designed to elevate construction project management:

AR. The AR feature enables phone app users to align installed systems with 3D models in real time. It offers a dynamic view of hidden infrastructures and facilitates issue management. [Included in the upcoming Revizto 5.14 release.]

QR Codes. The ability to open 3D objects through QR codes was introduced, providing the option to scan a physical sticker attached to an object and jump to that exact place in the 3D model. [Included in the upcoming Revizto 5.14 release.]

Custom Issue Statuses. The addition of user-defined issue statuses and issue types allows for personalized workflow management, catering to the unique demands of each project. [Included in the upcoming Revizto 5.14 release.]

Scheduler. The scheduler received a major overhaul. It is now cloud-connected for a cohesive task overview across devices and enhanced with the support of clash automation tasks and many new options. [This will be included in a future Revizto release.]

Celebrating Excellence: Collaborators of the Year Award

At RevUP 2024, the 2023 Collaborators of the Year Award ceremony was a key highlight, celebrating exceptional achievements in project collaboration within the AECO industry. These prestigious awards were given to teams and individuals who have outstandingly utilized Revizto to enhance project outcomes, setting a high standard for innovation and teamwork. The accolade not only acknowledges the recipients' commitment to excellence but also serves as an inspiration for all attendees, showcasing the significant impact that effective collaboration and innovative use of technology can have on the success of construction and design projects.

To see the full list of award winners, including Mortenson, McCarthy Building Companies, Tiden-Coil Constructors, ROSSETTI, AECOM, Jacobs, and more, read the announcement here .

Certification Program Expansion: Leveling Up Expertise

The Revizto certification program introduced at last year's RevUP has been notably expanded for this year's conference. After the successful launch of the Expert Level 1 certification, which provided a foundational understanding of Revizto's technology, the launch of the Expert Level 2 certification during RevUP 2024 represents a significant enhancement focused on coordination. This new level offers attendees the opportunity to delve deeper into the software's advanced functionalities, catering to those who are ready to build on their existing expertise.

The expanded certification program underscores a commitment to facilitating ongoing professional development and equipping industry professionals with the skills needed to navigate the complexities of modern construction and design projects effectively.

Revolutionizing Learning: Revizto Education & Development (RED) Academy

RevUP attendees also enjoyed a preview of RED Academy, the future of learning for Revizto users. The upcoming launch of the learning management system (LMS) for onboarding, training, and certification, is slated for release later in April and represents a significant milestone in the realm of AECO industry education and training.

RED Academy will serve as the hub for Revizto's certification program, hosting Expert Level 1 and 2 certification courses and exams. In the long term, the LMS will also offer comprehensive online courses and resources tailored to enhance the skills of professionals in the construction and design sectors.

The academy aims to provide a structured educational pathway from beginner to advanced levels, ensuring that learners can progress at their own pace while gaining deep insights into the best practices, tools, and technologies that are reshaping the industry. With a focus on interactive learning, practical exercises, and real-world applications, RED Academy is poised to become a key resource for continuous professional development, empowering individuals and teams to excel in their projects through improved collaboration, efficiency, and innovation.

A New Era of Collaboration: Revizto and Cupix Unite

At RevUP 2024, the collaboration between Revizto and Cupix set a new benchmark in the AECO sector as Cupix announced their new integration of Revizto's collaborative software capabilities with their advanced 3D modeling and spatial capture technologies. This partnership not only enhances the efficiency and accuracy of project management but also exemplifies the industry's shift towards a more cohesive, technology-driven approach. By combining their strengths, the two companies are poised to offer innovative solutions that streamline workflows, cut costs, and improve stakeholder communication, thereby redefining industry standards for project collaboration.

Looking Forward: RevUP 2025 and Beyond

As RevUP 2024 establishes a new precedent in the AECO industry's event calendar, anticipation is already building for RevUP 2025 . The third annual global user conference will be held in Washington, D.C. from February 3 to February 5, 2025. While additional details about the next event are yet to be unveiled, the success of previous events promises an even more impactful gathering next year. Industry professionals can expect a continuation of the conference's tradition of showcasing cutting-edge technologies, innovative collaboration practices, and comprehensive educational sessions that address the evolving challenges and opportunities in construction and design. Moreover, RevUP 2025 will build upon the achievements of this year's event, including expanded certification programs and recognition awards that highlight the industry's best in collaboration and innovation.

About Revizto

Revizto, a Swiss-based company, launched coordination software for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operation (AECO) industry in 2012 and quickly became the fastest-growing Integrated Collaboration Platform. Using gaming technology and cloud solutions, Revizto provides a BIM collaboration platform for 3D and 2D workflows that enables users to work and communicate with all project stakeholders in a unified single environment. The platform is utilized globally for real-time coordination, automated clash detection, and issue tracking throughout the lifecycle of a building or infrastructure project.

Revizto empowers teams to drive accountability, improve timelines and maximize cost-savings by connecting contributors from across platforms, model types and teams, from in-office, on-site, and any device. As a result, thousands of firms around the world are using Revizto to make better decisions and minimize rework.

For more information about Revizto, please visit https://revizto.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter .

