Revving Up Success: LAND Accelerates Growth with New Executive Vice President of Sales

National Sales Director at Zero Motorcycles Shifts Gears to join LAND

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cleveland-based electric mobility manufacturer LAND announces the appointment of Shane Seymour as Executive Vice President of Sales. Seymour's arrival signifies the company's focus on growing sales and dealer partnerships nationally, as funding continues to push in-house production forward.

Post this Shane Seymour, New Executive Vice President of Sales, LAND

Over the last year, LAND has displayed significant agility and strength, exceeding production and profitability goals while attracting top-tier talent. Following the close of an oversubscribed Series A round, LAND ramped up manufacturing of its versatile e-Moto, The District, while continuing to innovate the design and development of its swappable electric CORE batteries. Seymour's move to lead the sales efforts underscores the company's steady and strategic trajectory of success and ability to set itself apart in a highly competitive market.

"Seymour's vision and values seamlessly align with LAND's commitment to deliver affordable, high-quality e-motorcycles, making him a valuable addition to the team," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "I am continually amazed at the calibre of talent LAND is attracting—it's a testament to our shared passion for fuelling innovation and paving a path for more riders to experience electric mobility."

With a diverse background in dealerships and sales, Seymour brings a unique combination of experience and expertise from both sides of the industry. After managing a multi-line powersports dealership, he made impactful contributions during his tenure at Zero Motorcycles, which included key leadership positions in district and regional sales before leading the sales initiatives across the U.S. and Canada. At LAND, Seymour will focus on expanding market presence and dealer networks in North America and beyond.

"I am thrilled to play a role in introducing LAND to new dealers," Seymour says. "We offer access to a broad spectrum of new customers as the transition from various e-mobility products to the American-made, street-legal LAND motorcycle emerges as a logical and preferred progression."

He adds, "LAND is poised for success. Our dedication to providing Cleveland-made quality products while advancing research and development positions us as a leader in the two-wheeled EV segment of our industry."

For more information on LAND, visit LandMoto.io

About LAND

Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

