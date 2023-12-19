Charge Anywhere, Power Anything: LAND Announces New Features to Elevate Electric Experience

News provided by

LAND

19 Dec, 2023, 10:16 ET

Energy-focused performance and lifestyle accessories give riders easy access to e-mobility

CLEVELAND, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of lowering the price of its e-Moto, The District, Cleveland-based electric mobility and portable battery manufacturer LAND introduces energy-focused lifestyle and performance accessories. Among the new features, the onboard charger ensures e-bike enthusiasts can charge their battery from anywhere and the Power Tap enables users to 'tap' into the power of their battery to juice any devices, making it easier for them to stay connected and on the go.

Continue Reading
Charge Anywhere, Power Anything with the new LAND energy-focused lifestyle and performance accessories for electric motorcycles.
Charge Anywhere, Power Anything with the new LAND energy-focused lifestyle and performance accessories for electric motorcycles.

"LAND continues to evolve its offerings to give consumers a simple and seamless two-wheel electric experience," LAND Founder and CEO Scott Colosimo says. "Whether they're commuting, working remotely or exploring the outdoors, they now have the freedom to travel without boundaries—and without the worry of finding a place to plug in or having enough battery range to get there."

Last month, LAND celebrated incoming investment and manufacturing milestones at its Cleveland headquarters by dropping the price of its electric motorcycle and introducing new performance upgrades. A key element to moving the company forward is creative and innovative design. LAND Head of Design Evan Painter says at the heart of the innovation is both the bike and the powerful CORE battery packs, which are swappable, easy to charge with a wall outlet and hold a range of 120 miles.

"At LAND, innovation is top of mind," Painter says. "As we make improvements to The District along with its parts and accessories, we bring a more exciting experience to current e-bike riders and encourage the moto-curious to give e-mobility a try."

While the onboard charger eliminates the need to carry the standard charger, the Power Tap gives riders their own personal and portable energy source to power USB-C devices, like smartphones and laptops, and larger AC-powered appliances and equipment while away from traditional power sources. The accessories are compatible with every District made in Cleveland.

For more information and financing options, with payments starting as low as $150 a month, visit LandMoto.io.

About LAND
Founded in 2020 by Scott Colosimo in Cleveland, Ohio, LAND is based on the principle that energy continuity and mobility are essential to modern life. LAND provides a transitional e-Moto ecosystem with a portable power platform (CORE), a game-changing approach in the light electric vehicle industry. With products proudly manufactured in Cleveland, LAND is unwavering in its belief in American ingenuity and world-class craftsmanship. As a design-forward company, LAND is dedicated to constantly evolving to meet the needs of their customers, everyday consumers and businesses looking for energy efficiency.

SOURCE LAND

Also from this source

LAND Announces Price Drop of The District as Production Hits an All-Time High

LAND Announces Price Drop of The District as Production Hits an All-Time High

Cleveland-based electric mobility and portable battery manufacturer LAND announces the second production run of The District is available now. The...
LAND Celebrates Milestones and Rust Belt roots with 'Made in Cleveland' Campaign

LAND Celebrates Milestones and Rust Belt roots with 'Made in Cleveland' Campaign

On the heels of selling its 100th Cleveland-made electric motorcycle, LAND, an electric mobility manufacturer, announces the launch of its 'Made in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Electrical Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.